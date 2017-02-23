News By Tag
LCN USA Hosts International Educator Training
By Michelle Davignon
February 23, 2017
Old Saybrook, CT– LCN USA just completed a 5 day intense training with a concentration on its Urea Pedicure System and certifying new Barefoot Trainers from all over the United States plus Trinidad & Tobago. The training was from January 29-February 2 — complete with a snow storm, giving Julie Tran from Hawaii an opportunity to make her first snow angel! The training was designed by Michelle Davignon, LCN Director of Education, and supported by CJ Murray, Foot Care Manager for LCN who created the Urea training protocols and AthenA Elliott, Certified Lead National Trainer for Barefoot. LCN welcomed the following to their amazing team of trainers: Julie Tran, Honolulu, Hawaii; Ellen Torchia, Phoenix, Arizona; Lisa Anne Bowles, Clovis, California; JerriLyn Ferguson, Denver, Colorado; Maria Siciliano, West Springfield, Massachusetts;
For pictures from this event click here:
https://drive.google.com/
About LCN
As a leading manufacturer of cosmetic nail products, the success and reputation of LCN is based on a long history of providing exciting, innovative breakthroughs to the world of cosmetic science.
Every LCN beauty product remains the result of careful research, educated industry professionals, and a flawless eye for the future of beauty and fashion. Like the products that bear its name, LCN continues to break new ground in the beauty industry, while its quality still stands the test of time.
For more information, please visit http://www.lcnusa.com/
Contact
To learn more, please contact
Michelle Davignon, Director of Education
8 Custom Drive, Suite C
Old Saybrook, CT 06475
Office: (203) 676-4441
celebratecolor@
