Army Women's Foundation Names Its 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees During Women's History Month
As part of the annual awards ceremony, the founders of AWF deemed it necessary to establish an awards category to recognize both women and men who have played a pivotal role in advocating and supporting all Service women. This year, General Martin Dempsey, (Ret) USA, The Honorable Leon Panetta, ADM Eric Olsen, (Ret) USN and Gayle Tzemach Lemmon will receive The Army Women's Foundation Special Recognition award for their exemplary service in lifting the military ban on women in combat.
The AWF is humbled to promote public interest in the Army and honor the service of all Army women through programs, research and scholarships. With the generous support of our sponsors such as Prudential, Sierra Nevada, L3, and others; The Army Women's Foundation is able to offer this free event to the public. For ticket information please RSVP online at: https://awfsummit.eventbrite.com
WHEN: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 | 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Rayburn House Office Building Foyer
HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES: The Honorable Coral Wong Putsch, BG (Ret) USA; CW5 Phyllis Wilson, USAR; The Pioneer Women of Cultural Support Team 1–7; CSM Betty Benson, (Ret) USA Posthumously;
About the US Army Women's Foundation: The US Army Women's Foundation (AWF) is the premier center for educational excellence, the national network for today's Army women and a dynamic advocate for preserving and sharing the history of Army women. The mission of the US Army Women's Foundation is to honor and preserve the service of women in the Army.
Angel Livas
202-930-3262
***@dcmediaconnection.com
