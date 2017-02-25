 
News By Tag
* Student
* Edtech
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Olympia
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625


Generation YES Announces Annual Fund Drive to Impact Technology Use in U.S. Schools

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Student
* Edtech
* Technology

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Olympia - Washington - US

OLYMPIA, Wash. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Generation YES announced today that it has launched its Annual Fund Drive to scale up its Student Technology Leaders Program. Supporting the GenYES program will help educators and school leaders more effectively integrate technology into their schools. Specially prepared student technology leaders will provide their teachers real-time professional development and contribute basic technology infrastructure support.

Sponsoring the program maximizes the use of educational technology through the expertise and energy of today's students. Providing younger and underserved students with the confidence and exposure necessary to succeed in rigorous high school STEM and technology courses results in a larger and more diverse workforce. Students often use emerging technology to a greater extent than teachers who are typically overwhelmed with incorporating digital tools while also ensuring students are meeting learning outcomes.

The GenYES Sponsorships with aligned benefits are available from as little as $100 for individuals to sponsoring entire schools at three levels: Silver - $3,000 for an existing GenYES school, Gold - $6,000 for a new school, and Platinum - $12,000 for two new schools. For more information regarding available sponsorship levels and benefits, including Frequently Asked Questions, please visit http://www.genyes.org/ donate/.

Generation YES is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that prepares teams of Student Technology Leaders (STLs) in grades 4-12 to provide professional development and IT support to educators and IT staff. By providing this cost-effect support, these students are participating in real-world experiences that develop the lifelong learning and people skills necessary to succeed in college and careers. Technology skills (e.g. coding, graphic design, etc.) are necessary but not the only skills needed to ensure students are prepared for the 21st-century workplace.

Contact
Generation YES
***@genyes.org
End
Source:
Email:***@genyes.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share