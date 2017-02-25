 
Nominations Open for 2017 Annual WDB Awards

The Workforce Development Board of Ventura County (WDB) is seeking nominations for its 2017 Annual WDB Awards.
 
 
VENTURA, Calif. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Workforce Development Board of Ventura County (WDB) is seeking nominations for its 2017 Annual WDB Awards. Selected winners will have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to advancing workforce development in the Ventura County region. The nomination deadline is April 14, 2017. Winners will be recognized at the WDB Annual Meeting on June 8 at the Ventura County Office of Education (5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo).

"Ventura County businesses, education, labor, government and community organizations are doing important work to ensure that our workforce has the skills necessary to keep our local employers competitive," says Jim Faul, WDB chair. "We recognize their accomplishments through the WDB Awards."

An individual, employer, organization or partnership may be nominated in one or more of four categories:

WDB Youth Opportunity Award - for providing internships or employment opportunities that will grow and strengthen Ventura County's future workforce.

WDB Collaborative Action Award – for a partnership helping to meet employer workforce needs, improve education/workforce training and/or support business expansion/retention in Ventura County.

WDB Champion for Prosperity Award - for supporting workforce development in Ventura County through job creation, job retention, business expansion or business attraction.

WDB Leadership Award - for a role model whose efforts or accomplishments embody the spirit and purpose of workforce development in Ventura County.

The WDB Youth Opportunity Award winners for 2016 were Macy's in Ventura, in particular, Karen Clark, human resources manager and Michelle Morehouse, vice president of sales and marketing. Last year's WDB Champion for Prosperity Award winners were the Ventura County Community Development Corporation and Renee Meriaux, a building official at Charles Abbott Associates, Inc. The WDB Leadership Award for 2016 went to Silvia Faulstich, a flight test engineer with the U.S. Navy Naval Air Systems Command and Dr. Dawn Neuman, a professor in the biology program at California State University, Channel Islands (CSUCI).

An online nomination form is available on the WDB website: http://www.workforceventuracounty.org/. For more information, contact Talia Barrera at (805) 477-5341, talia.barrera@ventura.org.

About the Workforce Development Board

        The Workforce Development Board administers federal funds that help to support American Job Center locations and other free adult, youth, and employer programs and services in Ventura County. For more information, call 800-500-7705 or visit http://www.workforceventuracounty.org/.

Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
Click to Share