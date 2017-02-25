 
News By Tag
* Theater
* New York
* Politics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625


League of Independent Theater hosts forum for city candidates to discuss support for performing arts

 
 
LIT Logo
LIT Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Theater
New York
Politics

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The League of Independent Theater (LIT), will present a Meet the Candidates forum on Wednesday, March 15 at The Kraine Theater. The forum will host over a dozen candidates running for various city-wide offices in the 2017 election. A moderator will ask questions relating to the LIT's platform, and there will be time afterward for meeting the candidates directly. The forum starts at 6:30pm, at The Kraine Theater at 85 East 4th Street, NYC, 10003. Admission is free.

LIT's Meet the Candidates forum brings together city politicians and theater artists to discuss key community issues such as sustainable rehearsal and performance space, housing, and healthcare. These issues are the backbone of LIT's performing arts platform.

"This is the biggest moment in the political cycle for artists and activists to ask questions and get direct answers from our city leaders," Guy Yedwab, Managing Director of Operations said. "Facing the loss of our working and living space, healthcare, federal funding for the arts and public housing, the Independent Theater constituency has many questions about the future of the arts in New York City."

The League of Independent Theater is the only 501(c)6 organization for the independent theater and performing arts population of New York City, serving the interests of many thousands of independent performing artists, 86% of whom vote regularly.

Following the forum LIT's membership will meet and decide which candidates to endorse, also running a "Get Out The Vote" effort in the performing arts community. LIT hosted a similar forum in 2013 which resulted in the endorsement of ten candidates who successfully won their races.

Since that time, LIT has worked with those community leaders, as well as others already in office, to advance its platform. "The 2017 Meet the Candidates forum promises to continue this upward momentum," Yedwab explained, "and is a key opportunity for artists and politicians to listen to make New York City a more sustainable environment for citizens, artists, and audiences."

To RSVP for the event, visit: https://www.artful.ly/store/events/11456.

To view The League's performing arts platform, visit: https://www.litny.org/performing-arts-platform

For more information about The League of Independent Theater, visit: http://www.litny.org

Contact
Katie Palmer
***@theaterinasylum.com
End
Source:The League of Independent Theater
Email:***@theaterinasylum.com Email Verified
Tags:Theater, New York, Politics
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Edie Nugent PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share