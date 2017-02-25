News By Tag
League of Independent Theater hosts forum for city candidates to discuss support for performing arts
LIT's Meet the Candidates forum brings together city politicians and theater artists to discuss key community issues such as sustainable rehearsal and performance space, housing, and healthcare. These issues are the backbone of LIT's performing arts platform.
"This is the biggest moment in the political cycle for artists and activists to ask questions and get direct answers from our city leaders," Guy Yedwab, Managing Director of Operations said. "Facing the loss of our working and living space, healthcare, federal funding for the arts and public housing, the Independent Theater constituency has many questions about the future of the arts in New York City."
The League of Independent Theater is the only 501(c)6 organization for the independent theater and performing arts population of New York City, serving the interests of many thousands of independent performing artists, 86% of whom vote regularly.
Following the forum LIT's membership will meet and decide which candidates to endorse, also running a "Get Out The Vote" effort in the performing arts community. LIT hosted a similar forum in 2013 which resulted in the endorsement of ten candidates who successfully won their races.
Since that time, LIT has worked with those community leaders, as well as others already in office, to advance its platform. "The 2017 Meet the Candidates forum promises to continue this upward momentum," Yedwab explained, "and is a key opportunity for artists and politicians to listen to make New York City a more sustainable environment for citizens, artists, and audiences."
To RSVP for the event, visit: https://www.artful.ly/
To view The League's performing arts platform, visit: https://www.litny.org/
For more information about The League of Independent Theater, visit: http://www.litny.org
