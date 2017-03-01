News By Tag
Dr. Denni Kay Scates and Team Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
"I am thrilled that The "Dr. Denni" Team is an essential part of RE/MAX DFW Associates,"
Dr. Denni Kay Scates returns to RE/MAX DFW Associates with a strong team behind her. Prior to commencing her real estate career, she had been a full-time Educator. "I will always be a teacher at heart, but I have changed my content areas! I used to teach teachers strategies for making children successful, and now I teach Buyers and Sellers strategies for achieving their housing goals. RE/MAX DFW Associates is the perfect fit for my customer service-style care. I have enjoyed working with all the RE/MAX people I have known through the years," said Dr. Denni. "My team members are some of the hardest working people I have ever known. I am so pleased to bring them to the best brokerage I could find." Married to husband John for 37 years, the Scates have two adult children and 4 grandchildren. She received her PhD from Texas Women's University in 2004 and, in addition to being licensed as a Broker, holds Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and Master Certified Negotiations Expert certifications. She is a member of Prestonwood Baptist Church.
Laurie Kane, Listing Specialist for Dr. Denni, brought a background in Human Resources, Marketing and Education to her Real Estate career. She possesses strong communication skills, marketing expertise and organization skills. "I'm very excited to join RE/MAX DFW Associates; they have countless opportunities and resources to help me deliver superior services to my clients." Ms. Kane has one adult son and received her PhD from Texas A&M University. She holds a Certified Home Marketing Specialist designation (CHMS).
Prior to joining real estate, Carolyn Walters, Buyer Specialist for the team, worked first in advertising and then as a teacher. She was most recently an Instructional Specialist in the Plano ISD. "Over the 26 years of teaching, I developed the ability to prepare excellent presentations, relate to all kinds of people, and thrive in a team setting," said Ms. Walters. "I joined Dr. Denni to help others achieve their dreams and because I love working with people." Ms. Walters has two adult children, two grandchildren, and graduated from Texas Tech University. She is a member of Prestonwood Baptist Church and is currently working on getting her GRI, ABR, & Negotiation Certifications.
Roy Rhodes, Buyer Specialist for Dr. Denni, was the Executive Director of Boys Scouts of America prior to real estate. "From my previous career, I have gained an immense amount of experience working as a team player and leader to help organizations be successful,"
Carly Hodges is the backbone of The "Dr. Denni" Team as Operations Manager. "I'm honored to be a part of a great team and company," said Mrs. Hodges. Prior to joining Dr. Denni in 2015, Carly served for over 12 years in various banking and commercial lending roles. She is married with two daughters and attends Metrocrest Presbyterian Church.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
The "Dr. Denni" Team can be contacted at the Plano office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.389.2126 or via email at Denni.Scates@
