Ricky Molina releases new bossa nova - flamenco music video
Songwriter/composer Ricky Molina produced a new music video on YouTube - it's a bossa nova instrumental with flamenco overtones. The Flamenco dancer images work well with the guitars and saxophone in this mystical soft jazz number.
The visual images, however, are flamenco dance scenes from various artists. Flamenco music is a gypsy kind of music from Andalucia, southern Spain. It is often performed by female dancers who do not sing, but dance in a flowing manner, raising and lowering their arms as if to pick oranges from the tops of trees, only to squeeze them gracefully with their fingers. Singing is often done by male singers in a Morisco type of chant in the Phrygian (intense minor) mode. Rhythms typically can be heard from group clapping, foot stomping from the heels of the dancers, castinets and by the strumming of the guitars.
This musical composition is not written in the Phrygian mode however. As mentioned, it is written in a major key, that shifts into mystical quartal harmonies at the break. The Latin rhythms are flowing and not staccato as many Flamenco rhythms are. So there's definitely a cross-cultural thing going on here. However, as a guitarist who visited southern Spain to see Flamenco dancing first-hand, I could not escape the mystery and allure of the Spanish dancers in these paintings. Notice the sequence of the aging accompanying guitarists in the video. Their guitars are held in their laps with a passion that mimics their adoration of the curvature and long necks of the Flamenco dancers themselves.
The music video is available at https://www.youtube.com/
The artwork in the video is available on Pinterest.com, Etsy.com, AliExpress.com Alamy.com and CreativeCommons.org
I am currently working with a lyricist and vocalist to produce a vocal version of this song as well.
Credits
Acoustic bass - Neil Swainson
Piano - Kenny Barron
Drums - Terry Clarke
Vibes - Steve Nelson
Tenor sax - Moe Tief Sixt
Guitars - Ricky Molina
Percussion - Ricky Molina
Strings - Ricky Molina
Video editing and production - Ricky Molina
Equipment Used
The solo guitar parts was mic'd with a Rode NT-1 and DI via Boss ME-80 into a PreSonus audiobox interface - D'Angelico EXL-1 New York jazz guitar.
Rhythm guitar (strumming) on a Froggy Bottom acoustic guitar.
CineSymphony Litefor legato strings. Motif XF6 piano, EZ Drummer for most percussion parts. Cordoba GK Studio Negra electric classical guitar.
PreSonus Studio One Pro v3.3 DAW
Effects Plugins: Soundtoys EchBoy, Izoptope Alloy2, Ozone 6, Neutron, Slate VCC, VTM, Compression, EQ, FG-X, EZMix2, PreSonus ProEQ and FatChannel multi-strip eq/compression.
Ricky Molina is a member of ASCAP as a songwriter and publisher.
Safecreative.org Registration code: 1702270832303
ISRCQZ6931700001
I'm looking for Patreon.com type of supporters to help me hire other musicians (lead vocalists mainly), and videographers for future projects like this one, in other genres as well. I'm open to different styles of music with a positive message. I love jazz, classical, R&B, funk, rock, pop, country, world-ethnic and ambient music and have written original compositions in all of these styles. If you would like to help me out in financing or producing my next music video, please contact me at rwiegs@comcast.net Thank you.
Your donations to help support me in producing more videos like this one are greatly appreciated. To make a donation, please click on this link: https://www.paypal.me/
Media Contact
Richard Wiegand
rwiegs@comcast.net
End
