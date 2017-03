Ricky Molina releases new bossa nova - flamenco music video

Songwriter/composer Ricky Molina produced a new music video on YouTube - it's a bossa nova instrumental with flamenco overtones. The Flamenco dancer images work well with the guitars and saxophone in this mystical soft jazz number.

4e5c29b943dafb5e22e edda60357ae7

Media Contact

Richard Wiegand

rwiegs@comcast.net Richard Wiegand

End

-- This music video is cross-cultural. It is a bossa nova composition, with latin music rhythms, written in the key of E major, with some quartal harmonies and a break in Em9. Originally written as a latin instrumental or ballad, the song has a flowing melody, with a tenor sax taking the lead and a jazz guitar leading the break and providing harmonies. The song is written at 120 bpm.The visual images, however, are flamenco dance scenes from various artists. Flamenco music is a gypsy kind of music from Andalucia, southern Spain. It is often performed by female dancers who do not sing, but dance in a flowing manner, raising and lowering their arms as if to pick oranges from the tops of trees, only to squeeze them gracefully with their fingers. Singing is often done by male singers in a Morisco type of chant in the Phrygian (intense minor) mode. Rhythms typically can be heard from group clapping, foot stomping from the heels of the dancers, castinets and by the strumming of the guitars.This musical composition is not written in the Phrygian mode however. As mentioned, it is written in a major key, that shifts into mystical quartal harmonies at the break. The Latin rhythms are flowing and not staccato as many Flamenco rhythms are. So there's definitely a cross-cultural thing going on here. However, as a guitarist who visited southern Spain to see Flamenco dancing first-hand, I could not escape the mystery and allure of the Spanish dancers in these paintings. Notice the sequence of the aging accompanying guitarists in the video. Their guitars are held in their laps with a passion that mimics their adoration of the curvature and long necks of the Flamenco dancers themselves.The music video is available at https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=O_iVPNGe5V8 The artwork in the video is available on Pinterest.com, Etsy.com, AliExpress.com Alamy.com and CreativeCommons.orgI am currently working with a lyricist and vocalist to produce a vocal version of this song as well.CreditsAcoustic bass - Neil SwainsonPiano - Kenny BarronDrums - Terry ClarkeVibes - Steve NelsonTenor sax - Moe Tief SixtGuitars - Ricky MolinaPercussion - Ricky MolinaStrings - Ricky MolinaVideo editing and production - Ricky MolinaEquipment UsedThe solo guitar parts was mic'd with a Rode NT-1 and DI via Boss ME-80 into a PreSonus audiobox interface - D'Angelico EXL-1 New York jazz guitar.Rhythm guitar (strumming) on a Froggy Bottom acoustic guitar.CineSymphony Litefor legato strings. Motif XF6 piano, EZ Drummer for most percussion parts. Cordoba GK Studio Negra electric classical guitar.PreSonus Studio One Pro v3.3 DAWEffects Plugins: Soundtoys EchBoy, Izoptope Alloy2, Ozone 6, Neutron, Slate VCC, VTM, Compression, EQ, FG-X, EZMix2, PreSonus ProEQ and FatChannel multi-strip eq/compression.Ricky Molina is a member of ASCAP as a songwriter and publisher.Safecreative.org Registration code: 1702270832303ISRCQZ6931700001I'm looking for Patreon.com type of supporters to help me hire other musicians (lead vocalists mainly), and videographers for future projects like this one, in other genres as well. I'm open to different styles of music with a positive message. I love jazz, classical, R&B, funk, rock, pop, country, world-ethnic and ambient music and have written original compositions in all of these styles. If you would like to help me out in financing or producing my next music video, please contact me at rwiegs@comcast.net Thank you.Your donations to help support me in producing more videos like this one are greatly appreciated. To make a donation, please click on this link: https://www.paypal.me/ rickymolinamusic Thank you!