Interest Grows in New TV Series
Detective Samantha Sturgess to Commence Shooting; Place on Fall TV Schedule Likely
According to Buchmann, the completed scripts are inspired by the winning formula of past TV hits, such as "Mash." The plot of "Detective Samantha Sturgess," takes place in the l940's and centers on a journey around the world in search of 12 mysterious artifacts of a vanished culture. "Samantha is a female Indiana Jones with 2 attractive female assistants.
In the run-time the 3 beautiful and also intelligent women solve cases that involve the paranormal and which have baffled the likes of the FBI and the intelligence units of other nations," notes Buchmann.
Buchmann and co-writer Jamie McCall have fashioned a series which has long-ignored a growing segment of TV viewers. "The global TV audience would love to see three middle-aged women, beautiful and intelligent, use their wiles to fight off enemies and even aliens to find the missing artifacts that could change the course of the world," muses Buchmann.
While he states that casting has been finalized and announced, Buchmann notes that several actors, having viewed the scripts, have professed an interest in appearing in the series. Buchmann also states that he would be pleased to discuss the series and present finished scripts to sponsors interested in backing the show, which he is betting will be a winning TV series. For more information, email Buchmann at: henrybuchmannwriter@
