March 2017
Horror Writers Association Sponsors Scholarship

Study with Celebrity Authors– Horror University Scholarship
 
March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Horror Writers Association announces the 2017 Horror University Scholarship. The Scholarship from Hell is offered by the HWA and puts the recipient through an intensive, hands-on workshop offered through Horror University.

This year's Horror University will take place during StokerCon2017 aboard the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA, from April 27-30. The winner of the Scholarship from Hell will receive domestic coach airfare (contiguous 48 states) to and from Long Beach, a four-night stay on the Queen Mary free of charge, complimentary registration to StokerCon2017, and a free pass to every workshop offered during this year's event.

Horror University Instructors include notable writers such as Jonathan Mayberry, Jack Ketchum, Linda Addison, Joe Nassise, John Skipp, Gretchen McNeil, Tim Waggoner, Sephera Giron, Hank Schwaeble, Michael Arzen, and Kate Jonez and many others.

Deadline to enter is March 15, 2017. Winners will be announced March 30, 2017.

For more information, including a complete list of Instructors and their backgrounds, Rules for the Scholarship from Hell, and Application Information, please go to the Horror University Page at http://stokercon2017.horror.org/the-scholarship-from-hell/

Horror Writers Association
jdennehy@johnwdennehy.com
End
Source:John W. Dennehy
Email:***@johnwdennehy.com Email Verified
Tags:Writing Workshops, Authors, Fiction
Industry:Literature
Location:New Hampshire - United States
Subject:Events
