Horror Writers Association Sponsors Scholarship
Study with Celebrity Authors– Horror University Scholarship
This year's Horror University will take place during StokerCon2017 aboard the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA, from April 27-30. The winner of the Scholarship from Hell will receive domestic coach airfare (contiguous 48 states) to and from Long Beach, a four-night stay on the Queen Mary free of charge, complimentary registration to StokerCon2017, and a free pass to every workshop offered during this year's event.
Horror University Instructors include notable writers such as Jonathan Mayberry, Jack Ketchum, Linda Addison, Joe Nassise, John Skipp, Gretchen McNeil, Tim Waggoner, Sephera Giron, Hank Schwaeble, Michael Arzen, and Kate Jonez and many others.
Deadline to enter is March 15, 2017. Winners will be announced March 30, 2017.
For more information, including a complete list of Instructors and their backgrounds, Rules for the Scholarship from Hell, and Application Information, please go to the Horror University Page at http://stokercon2017.horror.org/
