Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625


Chef's Cut Real Jerky® To Unveil New Protein Packs At Expo West

Fastest-Growing Jerky Company to Showcase Four New Products at Anaheim Show
 
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Chef's Cut Real Jerky®, the chef-led jerky brand that takes traditional flavors and produces great-tasting, hand-crafted jerky that delivers an authentic culinary snacking experience, will showcase four new innovations at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West Show, Booth #5872. Chef's Cut Real Jerky®will unveil its new Protein Packs, which offers a modern take on a timeless savory snack pairing, meat and cheese. Each Protein Pack contains 0.75 oz. of chef-crafted, perfectly tender Chef's Cut Real Jerky® and 0.75 oz. of all-natural cheese that has been dehydrated using a patented drying process, resulting in a delicious, crunchy cheese. Chef's Cut Real Jerky®'s new Protein Packs will debut in two mouthwatering combinations, Real Steak Jerky® - Original Recipe & Cheddar Cheese, and Real Turkey Jerky® - Teriyaki & Pepper Jack Cheese.  Each Protein Pack contains 16 grams of protein and, like all Chef's Cut Real Jerky® offerings, is nitrite and gluten-free.

The brand will also be showing their recently launched Chef's Cut Real Snack Sticks™, which are available in four great-tasting flavors including Original Smokehouse (beef & pork), Jalapeño Cheddar (pork & beef), Barbecue (chicken) and Buffalo Style (chicken).  Additionally, Chef's Cut Real Jerky® will be showcasing an extensive list of new products, including Real Meat Bars™, Real Pork Jerky®, and one new Real Steak Jerky® flavor. Show attendees will have the first opportunity to sample sneak-peaks of each these new innovations.

·         Chef's Cut Real Jerky® Protein Packs

o   Real Steak Jerky® - Original Recipe & Cheddar Cheese

o   Real Turkey Jerky® - Teriyaki & Pepper Jack Cheese

·         Chef's Cut Real Steak Jerky®

o   Asian Teriyaki

·         Chef's Cut Real Meat Bars™

o   Homestyle Beef

o   Spicy Tomato Pork

·         Chef's Cut Real Pork Jerky®

o   Backyard Barbecue

"We at Chef's Cut consistently use Expo West as a platform to showcase our new products in the jerky category to consumers, media, and distributors," said Bart Silvestro, CEO of Chef's Cut Real Jerky®. "As with everything Chef's Cut creates, we spent significant time perfecting our new innovations and can't wait to reveal our original products."

Natural Products Expo West will take place March 10-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, California 92802. Chef's Cut Real Jerky® invites all attendees to stop by booth #5872 to sample its line-up of chef-created meat snacks. For more information on the trade show, please visit expowest.com. For more information on Chef's Cut Real Jerky®, please visit chefscutrealjerky.com.

###

About Chef's Cut Real Jerky®

Chef's Cut Real Jerky® was created by Chef Blair Swiler and Dennis Riedel. Swiler was caddying alongside Riedel, and shared his homemade jerky with him - real cuts of premium beef - right there on the golf course. They teamed up and began smoking and selling Chef's Cut Real Jerky® to golf and country clubs across the United States. Today, their vision is to change the way people, on and beyond the golf course, think about jerky by creating the best-tasting, highest quality jerky on the market. Chef's Cut Real Jerky® only uses hand-cut, premium pieces of meats that are marinated with real ingredients and cured using a proprietary smoking process. They aim to make a real, chef-created snack that can be taken where chefs can't. So go ahead, take the Chef with you.

Click to Share