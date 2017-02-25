Chef's Cut Real Jerky® To Unveil New Protein Packs At Expo West

Fastest-Growing Jerky Company to Showcase Four New Products at Anaheim Show

Ashley Lennington

--the chef-led jerky brand that takes traditional flavors and produces great-tasting, hand-crafted jerky that delivers an authentic culinary snacking experience, will showcase four new innovations at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West Show, Booth #5872.will unveil its new Protein Packs, which offers a modern take on a timeless savory snack pairing, meat and cheese. Each Protein Pack contains 0.75 oz. of chef-crafted, perfectly tenderand 0.75 oz. of all-natural cheese that has been dehydrated using a patented drying process, resulting in a delicious, crunchy cheese.'s new Protein Packs will debut in two mouthwatering combinations,, and. Each Protein Pack contains 16 grams of protein and, like allofferings, is nitrite and gluten-free.The brand will also be showing their recently launched Chef's Cut Real Snack Sticks™, which are available in four great-tasting flavors includingandAdditionally,will be showcasing an extensive list of new products, including Real Meat Bars™, Real Pork Jerky®, and one new Real Steak Jerky® flavor. Show attendees will have the first opportunity to sample sneak-peaks of each these new innovations.· Chef's Cut Real Jerky® Protein Packso Real Steak Jerky® - Original Recipe & Cheddar Cheeseo Real Turkey Jerky® - Teriyaki & Pepper Jack Cheese· Chef's Cut Real Steak Jerky®o Asian Teriyaki· Chef's Cut Real Meat Bars™o Homestyle Beefo Spicy Tomato Pork· Chef's Cut Real Pork Jerky®o Backyard Barbecue"We at Chef's Cut consistently use Expo West as a platform to showcase our new products in the jerky category to consumers, media, and distributors,"said Bart Silvestro, CEO of"As with everything Chef's Cut creates, we spent significant time perfecting our new innovations and can't wait to reveal our original products."Natural Products Expo West will take place March 10-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, California 92802.invites all attendees to stop by booth #5872 to sample its line-up of chef-created meat snacks. For more information on the trade show, please visit expowest.com. For more information on, please visit chefscutrealjerky.com.###Chef's Cut Real Jerky® was created by Chef Blair Swiler and Dennis Riedel. Swiler was caddying alongside Riedel, and shared his homemade jerky with him - real cuts of premium beef - right there on the golf course. They teamed up and began smoking and selling Chef's Cut Real Jerky® to golf and country clubs across the United States. Today, their vision is to change the way people, on and beyond the golf course, think about jerky by creating the best-tasting, highest quality jerky on the market. Chef's Cut Real Jerky® only uses hand-cut, premium pieces of meats that are marinated with real ingredients and cured using a proprietary smoking process. They aim to make a real, chef-created snack that can be taken where chefs can't. So go ahead, take the Chef with you.