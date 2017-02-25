News By Tag
Chef's Cut Real Jerky® To Unveil New Protein Packs At Expo West
Fastest-Growing Jerky Company to Showcase Four New Products at Anaheim Show
The brand will also be showing their recently launched Chef's Cut Real Snack Sticks™, which are available in four great-tasting flavors including Original Smokehouse (beef & pork), Jalapeño Cheddar (pork & beef), Barbecue (chicken) and Buffalo Style (chicken). Additionally, Chef's Cut Real Jerky® will be showcasing an extensive list of new products, including Real Meat Bars™, Real Pork Jerky®, and one new Real Steak Jerky® flavor. Show attendees will have the first opportunity to sample sneak-peaks of each these new innovations.
· Chef's Cut Real Jerky® Protein Packs
o Real Steak Jerky® - Original Recipe & Cheddar Cheese
o Real Turkey Jerky® - Teriyaki & Pepper Jack Cheese
· Chef's Cut Real Steak Jerky®
o Asian Teriyaki
· Chef's Cut Real Meat Bars™
o Homestyle Beef
o Spicy Tomato Pork
· Chef's Cut Real Pork Jerky®
o Backyard Barbecue
"We at Chef's Cut consistently use Expo West as a platform to showcase our new products in the jerky category to consumers, media, and distributors,"
Natural Products Expo West will take place March 10-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, California 92802. Chef's Cut Real Jerky® invites all attendees to stop by booth #5872 to sample its line-up of chef-created meat snacks. For more information on the trade show, please visit expowest.com. For more information on Chef's Cut Real Jerky®, please visit chefscutrealjerky.com.
About Chef's Cut Real Jerky®
Chef's Cut Real Jerky® was created by Chef Blair Swiler and Dennis Riedel. Swiler was caddying alongside Riedel, and shared his homemade jerky with him - real cuts of premium beef - right there on the golf course. They teamed up and began smoking and selling Chef's Cut Real Jerky® to golf and country clubs across the United States. Today, their vision is to change the way people, on and beyond the golf course, think about jerky by creating the best-tasting, highest quality jerky on the market. Chef's Cut Real Jerky® only uses hand-cut, premium pieces of meats that are marinated with real ingredients and cured using a proprietary smoking process. They aim to make a real, chef-created snack that can be taken where chefs can't. So go ahead, take the Chef with you.
Contact
Ashley Lennington
***@startrco.com
