Rebel Kitchen Exhibits Bold Tasting Coconut Beverages At Expo West

Award-Winning British Brand to Showcase Organic Coconut-Based Products
 
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Rebel Kitchen,the UK-based brand dedicated to redefining health, will be showcasing its full line of certified organic, non-GMO, all-natural, vegan and paleo-approved Coconut Mylks and Water at Natural Products Expo West, booth number 8617. Attendees will have the opportunity to sit back, relax and find a moment of calm as they sample Rebel Kitchen'sbold tasting dairy-free Mylks, which are available in three flavors: Chai, Chocolate and Coffee. Rebel Kitchen will also provide samples of their pure, pink Coconut Water – the newest Rebel to the family.

Rebel Kitchen Coconut Mylks are crafted using nothing but simple, wholesome ingredients such as organic coconut milk, organic date nectar, spring water, organic cacao and/or organic spices and organic fair-trade coffee. These dairy-free coconut beverages are available in 11-ounce units in fine grocers across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $2.99. Rebel Kitchen'sCoconut Water is pure, pink and sustainably-sourced. The way coconut water should be. The range is set to debut in the New York City market before rolling out nationwide. The Coconut Water is available in 8.4 ounce, 16 ounce and soon to be 25 ounce bottles for $2.99 and $4.99 and $7.99, respectively. The water comes from organic, young green coconuts, sustainably sourced from local farmers in the Philippines. The whole coconut is used so nothing goes to waste - coconut water goes into bottles, coconut meat is used in the yogurt range (available in the UK) and the coconut husks help to fuel power at the plant. Sustainability at its best. Rebel Kitchen is already a huge hit in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, where it has earned numerous accolades such as two Great Taste Awards, Natwest everywoman's prestigious Brand of the Future award, and most recently, the consumer-based Healthy Food & Drink Award.

"It's a privilege to watch Rebel Kitchen's continued success around the globe and to be a part of this journey to redefining health," said Tamara Arbib, co-founder and CEO of Rebel Kitchen. "We are here to tell a different kind of health message – one that doesn't separate the individual from the whole, and one that is based on actions instead of preaching. It's exciting to see this materialize through the products we are selling; the business we are creating; and the projects we are involved in such as 1% For The Planet and working towards becoming B-Corp certified. As we focus on the American market, we look forward to Expo West each year as we know we offer a unique range of products that shine within the rapidly-expanding plant-based category."

Natural Products Expo West will be held from March 10-12, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, California. For more information on Natural Products Expo West show, please visit www.expowest.com. For more information on Rebel Kitchen, please visit www.rebel-kitchen.com.

# # #

About Rebel Kitchen

Rebel Kitchen was founded by husband-and-wife team Ben and Tamara Arbib in the United Kingdom in 2014. Rebel Kitchen is here to redefine health through food, business and beyond. Rebel Kitchen is striving to change our approach to health – what constitutes health, the way food is made and how businesses operate within the food space. Rebel Kitchen have a deep-rooted pledge to sustainable business practices. The company have signed up to the 1% For The Planet Foundation to give back by pledging to donate at least 1% of sales to nonprofit partners. Rebel Kitchen is also in the process of certifying as B-Corp.

Rebel Kitchen products cater to every lifestyle, as they are non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free, refined sugar free, carrageenan free, gluten free, soy free, vegan and use only paleo-approved ingredients. Rebel Kitchen hopped across the pond in fall of 2015 and is now expanding rapidly in healthy grocers across the United States. Rebel Kitchen can be found on shelves at select Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Shaw's and various other retailers across the country. To learn more, please visit www.rebel-kitchen.com.

