Rebel Kitchen Exhibits Bold Tasting Coconut Beverages At Expo West
Award-Winning British Brand to Showcase Organic Coconut-Based Products
Rebel Kitchen Coconut Mylks are crafted using nothing but simple, wholesome ingredients such as organic coconut milk, organic date nectar, spring water, organic cacao and/or organic spices and organic fair-trade coffee. These dairy-free coconut beverages are available in 11-ounce units in fine grocers across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $2.99. Rebel Kitchen'sCoconut Water is pure, pink and sustainably-
"It's a privilege to watch Rebel Kitchen's continued success around the globe and to be a part of this journey to redefining health," said Tamara Arbib, co-founder and CEO of Rebel Kitchen. "We are here to tell a different kind of health message – one that doesn't separate the individual from the whole, and one that is based on actions instead of preaching. It's exciting to see this materialize through the products we are selling; the business we are creating; and the projects we are involved in such as 1% For The Planet and working towards becoming B-Corp certified. As we focus on the American market, we look forward to Expo West each year as we know we offer a unique range of products that shine within the rapidly-expanding plant-based category."
Natural Products Expo West will be held from March 10-12, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, California. For more information on Natural Products Expo West show, please visit www.expowest.com. For more information on Rebel Kitchen, please visit www.rebel-kitchen.com.
About Rebel Kitchen
Rebel Kitchen was founded by husband-and-
Rebel Kitchen products cater to every lifestyle, as they are non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free, refined sugar free, carrageenan free, gluten free, soy free, vegan and use only paleo-approved ingredients. Rebel Kitchen hopped across the pond in fall of 2015 and is now expanding rapidly in healthy grocers across the United States. Rebel Kitchen can be found on shelves at select Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Shaw's and various other retailers across the country. To learn more, please visit www.rebel-kitchen.com.
