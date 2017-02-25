 
Kelley Kronenberg Adds Two Attorneys to West Palm Beach Office

 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse, full-service business law firm, announced that Casey B. Mullin and Christopher A. Sotillo have joined the firm as attorneys.

Mr. Mullin focuses his practice on General Liability, First Party Property Insurance Defense, Commercial Litigation and Criminal Defense.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Mullin worked as an Assistant Public Defender for the Office of the Public Defender, 15th Judicial Circuit in West Palm Beach. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and American History from Boston University, and went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law Center. He is admitted to practice law in Florida and the District of Columbia.

Mr. Sotillo focuses his practice on Workers' Compensation defense. He is also experienced in handling matters under the Longshore & Harbor Workers' Compensation Act (LHWCA), the Defense Base Act (DBA), Securities Arbitration, Appellate Law, Personal Injury and Mass Tort Litigation.

Prior to rejoining the firm, Mr. Sotillo worked as an attorney at an insurance defense firm. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Central Florida, and went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from St. Thomas University School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida and is fluent in Spanish.

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois.  Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®.   More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

