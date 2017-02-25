Robert Dubac's The Book Of Moron An Off Broadway Hit Returns To North Coast Rep

 
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Returning to the North Coast Repertory stage on March 20th and 21st 2017 is Robert Dubac's Off-Broadway solo hit, THE BOOK OF MORON.  This comedy show has been described as one of the most "Hilarious," "Intelligent" and "Scorching" satirical attacks on idiocracy since Mark Twain. (And "idiocracy" isn't even a word. How dumb is that?) Combining theatre with stand-up Dubac buckles us up for a fast-paced joy ride over the pot-holed highways of cultural hypocrisy. Riding shotgun with intelligence and absurdity he crashes head first into the barriers of sex, race, religion, politics and the media. And he's not alone. With mesmerizing ease, he portrays multiple characters who all take turns beating the hornet's nest of hype and spin with the big stick of knowledge. It's comedy on steroids. Think your funny bone can handle it?

If you like your satire served up with a clever intelligent edge; if you want to hear a voice that speaks as though it originated from inside of your own frustrated head; if you are tired of adolescent comedy generated by the mediocrity of television; don't miss Robert Dubac's THE BOOK OF MORON!

To order tickets, visit the website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the box office 858-481-1055.  North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.


BIO:

ROBERT DUBAC (Actor, Author) has bridged a career between acting,comedy and writing for decades. As an actor his film roles include "After theGame," "Cold Ground," "Sketch Artist," "Innocent Obsession," and "The Rookie." HisTV credits include the ABC soap opera "Loving," "Growing Pains," "Life Goes On,""Jack and Mike" and "Diff'rent Strokes." However, as you have noticed, he haschosen theater over film and TV for quite some time now. In addition toTHE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? he has written two other soloshows, THE BOOK OF MORON and SEX, POLITICS AND OTHERHEADACHES. He is finishing a fourth one called STAND-­UP JESUS as wellas completing an audio CD titled "Piss and Moan." In other words, you'vegot a lot to look forward to, as long as you keep going to the theater.

ABOUT NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE:

North Coast Repertory Theatre is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982, currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.

Click to Share