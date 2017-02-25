News By Tag
Robert Dubac's The Book Of Moron An Off Broadway Hit Returns To North Coast Rep
If you like your satire served up with a clever intelligent edge; if you want to hear a voice that speaks as though it originated from inside of your own frustrated head; if you are tired of adolescent comedy generated by the mediocrity of television; don't miss Robert Dubac's THE BOOK OF MORON!
To order tickets, visit the website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the box office 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
BIO:
ROBERT DUBAC (Actor, Author) has bridged a career between acting,comedy and writing for decades. As an actor his film roles include "After theGame," "Cold Ground," "Sketch Artist," "Innocent Obsession," and "The Rookie." HisTV credits include the ABC soap opera "Loving," "Growing Pains," "Life Goes On,""Jack and Mike" and "Diff'rent Strokes." However, as you have noticed, he haschosen theater over film and TV for quite some time now. In addition toTHE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? he has written two other soloshows, THE BOOK OF MORON and SEX, POLITICS AND OTHERHEADACHES. He is finishing a fourth one called STAND-UP JESUS as wellas completing an audio CD titled "Piss and Moan." In other words, you'vegot a lot to look forward to, as long as you keep going to the theater.
ABOUT NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE:
North Coast Repertory Theatre is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982, currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.
