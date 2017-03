Towards Justice Receives $8,500 Donation, Orchestrated by Sawaya Law Firm

Law firm names non-profit organization "Towards Justice" as recipient of Cy Pres funds.

Sawaya Law Firm - Towards Justice

Media Contact

David Miller

3038391650

***@sawayalaw.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12624084/1 David Miller3038391650

End

-- Today, The Sawaya Law Firm presented a check for $8,500 to the legal non-profit organization, Towards Justice. Why would one of the most successful law firms in Colorado orchestrate a donation of this size to a non-profit organization like Towards Justice? The truth is inspiring.In two recent Colorado court decisions, district court judges have approved the payment of unclaimed funds in wage and hour class actions to Towards Justice, a Colorado non-profit that provides legal services to low-wage workers who have not been paid what they are owed under the wage and hour laws.Instead of those unclaimed funds going back to the defendants, today at the offices of Towards Justice, David H. Miller, the lead class action attorney for the plaintiffs in both of the cases, presented checks totaling approximately $8,500 in unclaimed funds to the Executive Director of Towards Justice, Nina DiSalvo, to help support the work Towards Justice does in assisting low wage workers to be paid what they are owed.Headed by attorney David H. Miller, former Legal Director for the ACLU of Colorado, the Wage and Hour team's approach to legal work reflects their values.said Miller.says Miller.Contacts:For the Sawaya Law Firm—David Miller at 303-551-7667 / DMiller@sawayalaw.comFor Towards Justice—Nina DiSalvo at (720) 441-2236 / info@towardsjustice.org– The Sawaya Law Firm is a personal injury law firm based in Denver, CO. Founded in 1977 by Michael Sawaya, the firm runs on a set of 12 Core Values, is well known for its Free Cab Program, and is partnered with the Colorado Department of Transportation to defeat distracted driving. Learn More - http://www.sawayalaw.com