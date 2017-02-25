Country(s)
Industry News
Towards Justice Receives $8,500 Donation, Orchestrated by Sawaya Law Firm
Law firm names non-profit organization "Towards Justice" as recipient of Cy Pres funds.
In two recent Colorado court decisions, district court judges have approved the payment of unclaimed funds in wage and hour class actions to Towards Justice, a Colorado non-profit that provides legal services to low-wage workers who have not been paid what they are owed under the wage and hour laws.
Typically in class action settlements, unclaimed funds are given back to the at-fault company. Instead of those unclaimed funds going back to the defendants, today at the offices of Towards Justice, David H. Miller, the lead class action attorney for the plaintiffs in both of the cases, presented checks totaling approximately $8,500 in unclaimed funds to the Executive Director of Towards Justice, Nina DiSalvo, to help support the work Towards Justice does in assisting low wage workers to be paid what they are owed.
Headed by attorney David H. Miller, former Legal Director for the ACLU of Colorado, the Wage and Hour team's approach to legal work reflects their values. "In the U.S, if we mean what we say about the need to increase the number of American jobs and support the working class, then employers must pay their workers the wages they are owed," said Miller. "We proudly represent those many workers who have little power within our system; to see to it that they are paid what the law says is theirs."
"I hope these donations encourage other attorneys to adopt this same approach in the lawsuits they are bringing so that money from class action judgments and settlements stops going back to the wrong-doers,"
Contacts:
For the Sawaya Law Firm
—David Miller at 303-551-7667 / DMiller@sawayalaw.com
For Towards Justice
—Nina DiSalvo at (720) 441-2236 / info@towardsjustice.org
About Sawaya Law Firm – The Sawaya Law Firm is a personal injury law firm based in Denver, CO. Founded in 1977 by Michael Sawaya, the firm runs on a set of 12 Core Values, is well known for its Free Cab Program, and is partnered with the Colorado Department of Transportation to defeat distracted driving. Learn More - http://www.sawayalaw.com
Media Contact
David Miller
3038391650
***@sawayalaw.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse