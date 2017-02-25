 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625

Towards Justice Receives $8,500 Donation, Orchestrated by Sawaya Law Firm

Law firm names non-profit organization "Towards Justice" as recipient of Cy Pres funds.
 
Sawaya Law Firm - Towards Justice
Sawaya Law Firm - Towards Justice
DENVER - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, The Sawaya Law Firm presented a check for $8,500 to the legal non-profit organization, Towards Justice. Why would one of the most successful law firms in Colorado orchestrate a donation of this size to a non-profit organization like Towards Justice? The truth is inspiring.

In two recent Colorado court decisions, district court judges have approved the payment of unclaimed funds in wage and hour class actions to Towards Justice, a Colorado non-profit that provides legal services to low-wage workers who have not been paid what they are owed under the wage and hour laws.

Typically in class action settlements, unclaimed funds are given back to the at-fault company. Instead of those unclaimed funds going back to the defendants, today at the offices of Towards Justice, David H. Miller, the lead class action attorney for the plaintiffs in both of the cases, presented checks totaling approximately $8,500 in unclaimed funds to the Executive Director of Towards Justice, Nina DiSalvo, to help support the work Towards Justice does in assisting low wage workers to be paid what they are owed.

Headed by attorney David H. Miller, former Legal Director for the ACLU of Colorado, the Wage and Hour team's approach to legal work reflects their values. "In the U.S, if we mean what we say about the need to increase the number of American jobs and support the working class, then employers must pay their workers the wages they are owed," said Miller. "We proudly represent those many workers who have little power within our system; to see to it that they are paid what the law says is theirs."

"I hope these donations encourage other attorneys to adopt this same approach in the lawsuits they are bringing so that money from class action judgments and settlements stops going back to the wrong-doers," says Miller. "We're spearheading this effort to strengthen Colorado's working communities, so that through the work Towards Justice does we can help others who are not directly our clients but who are also being treated unfairly at work."

Contacts:

For the Sawaya Law Firm
—David Miller at 303-551-7667 / DMiller@sawayalaw.com
For Towards Justice
—Nina DiSalvo at (720) 441-2236 / info@towardsjustice.org

About Sawaya Law Firm – The Sawaya Law Firm is a personal injury law firm based in Denver, CO. Founded in 1977 by Michael Sawaya, the firm runs on a set of 12 Core Values, is well known for its Free Cab Program, and is partnered with the Colorado Department of Transportation to defeat distracted driving. Learn More - http://www.sawayalaw.com

Media Contact
David Miller
3038391650
***@sawayalaw.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12624084/1
End
The Sawaya Law Firm PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share