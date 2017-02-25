News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Croatia's Katarina Line Announces New Trade Show Dates for March 2017
Voted 'Best Croatian DMC for 2016,' Katarina Line Continues to Grow Travel Agent Partnerships
Peninsula Trade Shows
Monday, March 13 – Rochester, NY
Tuesday, March 14 – Albany, NY
Wednesday, March 15 – Boston, Ma
Thursday, March 16 – Northern New Jersey
Peninsula trade shows host round-table meetings that provide opportunities for travel suppliers to connect with and educate retail travel agents on how best to market and sell their products.
Katarina Line will also be at the Travel & Adventure Show in Denver, Colorado on March 18 - 19, at the Colorado Convention Center, booth #738.
Company representatives will meet one-on-one with travel professions to discuss the benefits of partnering with Katarina Line. They will also be happy to prearrange meetings with participants to explore the company's rich and varied portfolio of in-land tours and small ship cruises to some of Croatia's most popular ports and attractions. Meetings can be scheduled at any time before, during and after the trade shows. Representatives can also visit agents' office for a private presentation, as well as to meet and train their staff.
For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit www.katarina-
About Katarina Line
Voted "Best Croatian DMC for 2016" by leading travel professionals, Katarina Line is an award-winning DMC in Croatia and a premier small ship cruise company with weekly guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. With a growing fleet of more than 50 ships in four different categories, the company serves more than 90,000 clients that include 26,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Katarina Line itineraries give travelers the chance to explore the stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns of Croatia while hopping from one island to another, offering guest the unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia.
Katarina Line enjoys an exceptional relationship with travel agents, which account for more than 95% of all its bookings worldwide. Katarina line is a member of many different travel associations, including USTOA, ASTA, NTA, ACTA, RDA, and ETOA. For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit http://www.katarina-
Media Contact
Mario Almonte
212-616-1190
***@herman-almontepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse