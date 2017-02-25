 
Industry News





Croatia's Katarina Line Announces New Trade Show Dates for March 2017

Voted 'Best Croatian DMC for 2016,' Katarina Line Continues to Grow Travel Agent Partnerships
 
 
Daniel Hauptfeld, Marketing Dir.,Katarina Line
Daniel Hauptfeld, Marketing Dir.,Katarina Line
 
NEW YORK - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Katarina Line, winner of the "best Croatian DMC award for 2016", announced new trade show dates as it continues to grow it partnerships with travel professionals in the U.S to help market and sell Croatia. The company representatives will participate in round-table discussions and educational seminars on the following shows and dates

Peninsula Trade Shows

Monday, March 13 – Rochester, NY
Tuesday, March 14 – Albany, NY
Wednesday, March 15 – Boston, Ma
Thursday, March 16 – Northern New Jersey

Peninsula trade shows host round-table meetings that provide opportunities for travel suppliers to connect with and educate retail travel agents on how best to market and sell their products.

Katarina Line will also be at the Travel & Adventure Show in Denver, Colorado on March 18 - 19, at the Colorado Convention Center, booth #738.

Company representatives will meet one-on-one with travel professions to discuss the benefits of partnering with Katarina Line. They will also be happy to prearrange meetings with participants to explore the company's rich and varied portfolio of in-land tours and small ship cruises to some of Croatia's most popular ports and attractions. Meetings can be scheduled at any time before, during and after the trade shows. Representatives can also visit agents' office for a private presentation, as well as to meet and train their staff.

For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit www.katarina-line.com.

About Katarina Line
Voted "Best Croatian DMC for 2016" by leading travel professionals, Katarina Line is an award-winning DMC in Croatia and a premier small ship cruise company with weekly guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. With a growing fleet of more than 50 ships in four different categories, the company serves more than 90,000 clients that include 26,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Katarina Line itineraries give travelers the chance to explore the stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns of Croatia while hopping from one island to another, offering guest the unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia.

Katarina Line enjoys an exceptional relationship with travel agents, which account for more than 95% of all its bookings worldwide. Katarina line is a member of many different travel associations, including USTOA, ASTA, NTA, ACTA, RDA, and ETOA. For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit http://www.katarina-line.com.

Media Contact
Mario Almonte
212-616-1190
***@herman-almontepr.com
Source:Katarina Line
Email:***@herman-almontepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Katarina, Croatia, Cruises
Industry:Travel
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
