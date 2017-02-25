 
James Norman Mattis Secretary of Defense Coin

The James Norman Mattis Secretary of Defense Coin was created to honor our fellow Marine in this nation's highest office
 
 
James Norman Mattis Secretary of Defense Coin
James Norman Mattis Secretary of Defense Coin
 
D.C., Wash. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The James Norman Mattis Secretary of Defense Coin was created to honor a legendary Marines appointment into the highest office.  James Mattis is also known as callsign Chaos, as "Mad Dog," and "The Warrior Monk." General Mattis was instrumental in perfecting our Corps tactics, techniques, and practices in Iraq and Afghanistan.  Furthermore coined the phrase, "be polite, be professional, and have a plan to kill everyone you meet."  Having a United States Marine as Secretary of Defense is a shrewd move in the wake of Ash Carter's damage to our nation's military.  As Marines we could never have been prouder at the achievements and success of one of our own!  Ohrah!!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a war-fighter can buy! All of our apperal is made in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

James Norman Mattis Secretary of Defense Coin

-The original James Norman Mattis Secretary of Defense Coin
-Deep 3D relief with metallic accents
-2 inch, 4 mm thick, highly detailed commemorative coin
-Coins sold individually

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play an important role in the designs created by devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts is licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fi!

To get this item visit: http://devildogshirts.com/product/doggy-bag/james-norman-...

For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com
