Massachusetts Suffolk County Sheriff's Department Offers MDK Brand Management's Branding Workshop
A Workshop for Detainees and Inmates at Massachusetts Suffolk County Sheriff's Department
"These empowering workshops are designed to help the men and women currently housed at the Suffolk County House of Correction strengthen their self-confidence and redefine and enhance their brand in ways that enable them to make a positive impact on their community and enjoy a productive life in the future," said Denise Kaigler, founder and principal of MDK Brand Management, LLC. "Although demotivating, incarceration need not be the end of the road. This personal branding workshop series is a fundamental step in the transformation, rehabilitation and reformation process."
The "Define Your Brand. Own Your Future" program, which began February 3 and runs each Friday through July 7, 2017, includes four customized personal branding workshop sessions: "The Benefits of Personal Branding," "Believe It. Then Be It™," "Do This. Say That™" and "Role With It.™" Each session runs for four-weeks and targets different inmate and detainee groups. The interactive 90-minute workshop sessions include various activities such as writing and practicing elevator pitches, participating in mock interview and networking role-plays, and participating in multiple choice quizzes and a question and answer period with Kaigler, who facilitates each workshop. The sessions allow participants to work together in a team setting, reflect on past behaviors that resulted in incarceration and define and develop a brand that can help them achieve their professional and personal goals.
"We first retained MDK Brand Management last year to pilot a personal branding program for our male detainees and saw an immediate impact on their behavior, attitude and spirit," said Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins. "It was an easy decision to re-engage Denise and MDK Brand Management on a longer and broader scale to facilitate the personal branding workshops, which are now a key element of my comprehensive education platform. I am confident that MDK Brand Management will play a key role in helping my office achieve our goal of reducing the percentage of repeat offenders in Suffolk County."
About MDK Brand Management:
Founded in July 2015 by Denise Kaigler, MDK Brand Management, LLC customizes corporate identity, employer branding and personal branding programs that help clients achieve their business objectives and reach their personal goals. Through interactive workshops and brand management initiatives, MDK Brand Management guides, encourages and empowers clients to build and market an authentic, consistent and sustainable brand. Kaigler is an experienced brand management and corporate communications professional who spearheaded brand-building programs for her previous employers, including Reebok International, Nintendo of America and Boston Scientific Corporation, where she was responsible for corporate branding and brand management. MDK Brand Management is certified by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Boston as a minority and woman-owned business enterprise. Clients include Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, Boston Scientific Corporation, Brookview Inc., Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, Nellie Mae Education Foundation and Ron Burton Training Village. For more information, please visit www.mdkbrandmanagement.com.
