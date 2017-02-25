News By Tag
The 10th Anniversary of Celebrate Spring New York
G. Pennington Egbert III, Gregory and Barbara Romero, Jonathan E. Romero, Jr.,and Missy Egbert Sheehan and William B. Sheehan are the Co-Chairs. W. Alexander Budney, Andrew S. Gustin, George and Peggy Hebard, Josh and Melissa Raskin, Adam and Kim Wolfberg, and Darren and Michele Wolfberg are the Vice-Chairs.
Celebrate Spring New York was founded by G. Pennington Egbert III, his sister Missy Egbert Sheehan and their close friend Georgina B. Schaeffer whose fathers both lived with Parkinson's disease. This core group joined together to engage the next generation of philanthropists, by creating the Young New Yorkers for the Fight Against Parkinson's committee, a network of nearly 100 New Yorkers dedicated to advancing a cure for Parkinson's. Each year the committee hosts Celebrate Spring New York, which has raised over $750,000 since its inception and has brought countless young supporters into the fold to help fund the work of future leaders in Parkinson's research and care.
The event will begin at 8:00 PM with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a live auction and dancing, with music provided by DJ Brenda Black. Support levels are as follows: sponsorships at $5,000, $2,500, $1,250, $500, $475 and $250 and individual tickets at $175.
The Parkinson's Foundation is working toward a world without Parkinson's disease. Formed by the merger of National Parkinson Foundation (NPF) and the Parkinson's Disease Foundation (PDF) in August 2016, the mission of the Parkinson's Foundation is to invest in promising scientific research that will end Parkinson's disease and improve the lives of people with Parkinson's and their families, through improved treatments, support and the best care.
For more information on the Parkinson's Foundation and to purchase tickets, call (800) 457-6676.
For press information, contact Tony Manning Consulting at (212) 980-1711 or at info@tonymanningconsulting.com.
Tony Manning Consulting
212-980-1711
***@tonymanningconsulting.com
