Bruce LeVell Receives Three Key Endorsements in GA 6th District Special Election

-- Bruce LeVell, Georgia 6th District Candidate for Congress, has received three key grassroots endorsements in the Georgia 6th District Special Election: Atlanta Tea Party Patriots Chairwoman Debbie Dooley, former Navy SEAL Carl Higbie, and Christian Conservative Pundit Kayleigh McEnany.Said LeVell, "These three individuals come from different backgrounds but each one knows me and why I am running for Congress: to help the American People. I am honored to have the endorsements of Debbie Dooley, Carl Higbie, and Kayleigh McEnany."LeVell is running for Congress in the Georgia 6th District Special Election to replace HHS Secretary Tom Price. He is the Managing Partner of Dunwoody Diamonds USA and LeVell Properties, LLC. As the former Chairman of the Gwinnett County Republican Party, LeVell was tapped to serve as the Executive Director of President Donald Trump's National Diversity Coalition during the 2016 campaign. He was honored to be a Trump Campaign Top Media Surrogate for national news and a National Delegate for Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.LeVell is an active community leader, devoting time to serve on the Emory University Board of Visitors and the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta Advisory Board. He is a former member of the Clayton County Regional Police Academy Advisory Board and the Victory World Church Board. He resides with his wife Sharon and their children Leah and Kyle in Sandy Springs, Georgia. His family attends North Point Church in Alpharetta, Georgia.