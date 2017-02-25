 
News By Tag
* Prairie Grass Cafe
* Best Irish food
* St Patrick S Day
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Northbrook
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625


Prairie Grass Cafe to serve traditional St. Patrick's Day fare

 
 
Prairie Grass Cafe's Corned Beef Hash
Prairie Grass Cafe's Corned Beef Hash
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Prairie Grass Cafe (601 N. Skokie Blvd. in Northbrook, IL (847-205-4433) for another delicious St. Patrick's Day meal.

The festivities begin with a deliciously Irish dinner at 5 p.m. Friday, March 17. Prairie Grass Cafe will serve its traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner accompanied by a slice of homemade Irish soda bread ($22.50) Make it a true St. Patty's day feast and wash your meal down with a glass, or two, of Guinness from the tap.

The restaurant is keeping the party rolling into the weekend. During Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 brunches, Prairie Grass Cafe will feature its popular Corned Beef Hash topped with a poached egg and served with sautéed potatoes and green Hollandaise sauce ($14.50).

The regular menu also will be available on these days.


About Prairie Grass Cafe
Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433) supports Chicago's Green City Market and local sustainable farms, selecting the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. Prairie Grass Cafe currently serves lunch Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday through Sunday. Dinner is served Tuesday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Monday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prairie Grass Cafe also serves breakfast Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light fare is available in the bar Monday through Friday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe news at newsline360.com/prairiegrasscafe and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe. 
End
Source:Prairie Grass Cafe
Email:***@kurman.com Email Verified
Tags:Prairie Grass Cafe, Best Irish food, St Patrick S Day
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Northbrook - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kurman Communications, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share