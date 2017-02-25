Prairie Grass Cafe to serve traditional St. Patrick's Day fare

Prairie Grass Cafe's Corned Beef Hash

-- Join Prairie Grass Cafe (601 N. Skokie Blvd. in Northbrook, IL (847-205-4433)for another delicious St. Patrick's Day meal.The festivities begin with a deliciously Irish dinner at 5 p.m. Friday, March 17. Prairie Grass Cafe will serve its traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner accompanied by a slice of homemade Irish soda bread ($22.50) Make it a true St. Patty's day feast and wash your meal down with a glass, or two, of Guinness from the tap.The restaurant is keeping the party rolling into the weekend. During Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 brunches, Prairie Grass Cafe will feature its popular Corned Beef Hash topped with a poached egg and served with sautéed potatoes and green Hollandaise sauce ($14.50).The regular menu also will be available on these days.Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)supports Chicago's Green City Market and local sustainable farms, selecting the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. Prairie Grass Cafe currently serves lunch Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday through Sunday. Dinner is served Tuesday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Monday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prairie Grass Cafe also serves breakfast Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light fare is available in the bar Monday through Friday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe news at newsline360.com/prairiegrasscafe and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe.