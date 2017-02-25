News By Tag
Prairie Grass Cafe to serve traditional St. Patrick's Day fare
The festivities begin with a deliciously Irish dinner at 5 p.m. Friday, March 17. Prairie Grass Cafe will serve its traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner accompanied by a slice of homemade Irish soda bread ($22.50) Make it a true St. Patty's day feast and wash your meal down with a glass, or two, of Guinness from the tap.
The restaurant is keeping the party rolling into the weekend. During Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 brunches, Prairie Grass Cafe will feature its popular Corned Beef Hash topped with a poached egg and served with sautéed potatoes and green Hollandaise sauce ($14.50).
The regular menu also will be available on these days.
About Prairie Grass Cafe
Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)
