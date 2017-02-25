CC Miles Releases Second Album of Original Songs, From My Room, Available on iTunes, Amazon Music

From My Room, the second album by teen sensation CC Miles, featuring all original music, is available now at iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play and more!

--, the latest album of original music by CC Miles, is available now on iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play and more!CC Miles, the 15-year-old singer/songwriter currently touring the Greater Philadelphia region, has been hard at work writing songs, recording new music and entertaining audiences throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.New songs featured oninclude: Love at Last Sight, Lovesick Fool, Teach Me How to Dance, Last Time I'll Say Goodbye and The Good Things.CC's first album,, included original songs Living With Memories, Break the Rules, Guess What, A Guitar and a Dream and Let's Forget.CC Miles is a recording artist, a songwriter, and a performer. CC wakes and within minutes is usually at her piano or has her guitar in hand. It isn't practice to her, it is simply what she is. Her inspiration for her originals songs comes from observing life. When she sees a story unfold it sparks her to write and tell the story through her next song.CC is far from your average teen. Incredibly focused on her professional goals, ambitions and passions, she has diligently honed her craft as a recording artist for more than half of her life - so long she cannot remember the very start of her love of singing, creating emotion-packed lyrics and performing before crowds large and small. Every bit as engaging and memorable as the songs she creates, CC's has ambitious personal goals to build a life in music. Her inspiration is from her friends, family and herself.