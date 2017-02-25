News By Tag
CC Miles Releases Second Album of Original Songs, From My Room, Available on iTunes, Amazon Music
From My Room, the second album by teen sensation CC Miles, featuring all original music, is available now at iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play and more!
CC Miles, the 15-year-old singer/songwriter currently touring the Greater Philadelphia region, has been hard at work writing songs, recording new music and entertaining audiences throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
New songs featured on From My Room include: Love at Last Sight, Lovesick Fool, Teach Me How to Dance, Last Time I'll Say Goodbye and The Good Things.
CC's first album, 9th Street, included original songs Living With Memories, Break the Rules, Guess What, A Guitar and a Dream and Let's Forget.
Who is CC Miles?
CC Miles is a recording artist, a songwriter, and a performer. CC wakes and within minutes is usually at her piano or has her guitar in hand. It isn't practice to her, it is simply what she is. Her inspiration for her originals songs comes from observing life. When she sees a story unfold it sparks her to write and tell the story through her next song.
CC is far from your average teen. Incredibly focused on her professional goals, ambitions and passions, she has diligently honed her craft as a recording artist for more than half of her life - so long she cannot remember the very start of her love of singing, creating emotion-packed lyrics and performing before crowds large and small. Every bit as engaging and memorable as the songs she creates, CC's has ambitious personal goals to build a life in music. Her inspiration is from her friends, family and herself.
Visit http://www.ccmilesmusic.com/
Read about CC Miles in the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and SJ Magazine. In the Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey or New York Region and planning a non-profit, corporate or large-scale event, book CC Miles at http://www.ccmilesmusic.com/
Contact
CC Miles Music
***@asterismgroup.com
