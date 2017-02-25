 
BioVision lauched new immunology Interleukins ELISA Kits

 
 
Standard curve for IL-10 ELISA Kit
MILPITAS, Calif. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Interleukins belong to a group of cytokines that were first seen to be expressed by white blood cells (leukocytes). They play important roles in stimulating immune responses, inflammatory reactions, and hematopoiesis. BioVision offers an extensive collection of ELISA Kits for sensitive quantification of cytokines and other proteins involved in immune response.
Human IL-10 ELISA kit is an in vitro sandwich ELISA assay for the quantitative measurement of human IL-10 in serum, plasma and cell culture supernatants. This kit was based on sandwich enzyme-linked immune-sorbent assay technology. The density of color is proportional to the Human IL-10 amount of sample captured in plate. Please see the standard curve in the figure.

Key Features:
• Rapid and Simple: No expensive equipment or special handling/disposal required.
• Accuracy: reproducible results with low intra & inter assay variability
• High Sensitivity and Specificity
• Versatility: broad range of sample types including serum, plasma, tissue homogenates and other biological fluids.

For complete list of Immunology ELISA kits, please visit:http://www.biovision.com/products/elisa-kits/elisa-kits-f...

Visit www.biovision.com

Media Contact
Marketing BioVision
14084931800224
***@biovision.com
End
Source:
Email:***@biovision.com Email Verified
Tags:Interleukins, Immunology ELISA kit, Elisa Kit
Industry:Biotech
Location:Milpitas - California - United States
Subject:Products
