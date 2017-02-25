News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BioVision lauched new immunology Interleukins ELISA Kits
Human IL-10 ELISA kit is an in vitro sandwich ELISA assay for the quantitative measurement of human IL-10 in serum, plasma and cell culture supernatants. This kit was based on sandwich enzyme-linked immune-sorbent assay technology. The density of color is proportional to the Human IL-10 amount of sample captured in plate. Please see the standard curve in the figure.
Key Features:
• Rapid and Simple: No expensive equipment or special handling/disposal required.
• Accuracy: reproducible results with low intra & inter assay variability
• High Sensitivity and Specificity
• Versatility:
For complete list of Immunology ELISA kits, please visit:http://www.biovision.com/
Visit www.biovision.com
Media Contact
Marketing BioVision
14084931800224
***@biovision.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse