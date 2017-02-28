 
News By Tag
* Rural Land
* Property
* Owner Financed Land
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28

Springtime Sale on Beautiful Land: $1,500 Off Lots This April

Choose Your New Plot of Land with Hurdle's Huge April Discount
 
ATLANTA - March 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Spring has sprung, and Hurdle Land and Realty is celebrating--with a huge $1,500 discount on our lots. Take advantage of this deal by April 30, and you can call a beautiful piece of land your own.

Hurdle is proud to offer outstanding plots of land that are ideal for hunting, fishing, or simply enjoying nature. You can choose from land  in Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia. And remember: there is no better time to invest in land than right now, especially here in the Southeast.

This $1,500 discount ends on April 30, so there's no time to waste. To take advantage of this deal, simply bring a $295 down payment to Hurdle's office and pick out your new piece of forever. There are never any closing costs or credit checks, so you can be moved in and ready to enjoy your new land before spring arrives.

As an added bonus, every lot in Hurdle's inventory is located near metro areas. This is a benefit for two reasons. First, you don't have to give up the convenience of city living in order to enjoy a little quiet time. Second, land located near cities gains more value over time.

Your investment will always be safe when you buy from Hurdle Land & Realty, so visit them today. (http://www.hurdle.com/)

Contact
Geoff Hurdle
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Rural Land, Property, Owner Financed Land
Industry:Property
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hurdle Land and Realty PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share