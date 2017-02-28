News By Tag
Springtime Sale on Beautiful Land: $1,500 Off Lots This April
Choose Your New Plot of Land with Hurdle's Huge April Discount
Hurdle is proud to offer outstanding plots of land that are ideal for hunting, fishing, or simply enjoying nature. You can choose from land in Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia. And remember: there is no better time to invest in land than right now, especially here in the Southeast.
This $1,500 discount ends on April 30, so there's no time to waste. To take advantage of this deal, simply bring a $295 down payment to Hurdle's office and pick out your new piece of forever. There are never any closing costs or credit checks, so you can be moved in and ready to enjoy your new land before spring arrives.
As an added bonus, every lot in Hurdle's inventory is located near metro areas. This is a benefit for two reasons. First, you don't have to give up the convenience of city living in order to enjoy a little quiet time. Second, land located near cities gains more value over time.
Your investment will always be safe when you buy from Hurdle Land & Realty, so visit them today. (http://www.hurdle.com/
Contact
Geoff Hurdle
***@gmail.com
