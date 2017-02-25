News By Tag
Beauty By Africa Miranda Debuts Facial Elixir In Signature Skin Care Capsule Collection
During extensive global travels, Africa Miranda gained inspiration from the diverse beauty trends of different cultures. It was the beauty she saw in each skin tone, face shape and environment that propelled her to create her own beauty and lifestyle company, leading with the Beauty By Africa Miranda Facial Elixir
Atlanta (March 2017) - Africa Miranda has been obsessed with beauty since she was a little girl playing in her mother's vanity. Africa Miranda won the hearts of many across the United States as the break out star of Bravo TV's The New Atlanta, following her TV role she was then named the international beauty ambassador for Creme Of Nature. Having worked as a brand ambassador and spokesperson for a multitude of beauty brands and traveling the globe, Africa became inspired. "After years of working with amazing brands I decided it was time to create my own, which I why I am so excited to release Beauty By Africa Miranda", states Africa. Beauty By Africa Miranda's (BBAM) debut facial elixir can be purchased from the BBAM digital emporium www.BeautyByAfricaMiranda.com
On a prolonged stay in Brazil, Africa was inspired by the luxurious beauty found in Brazil and wanted to create a facial elixir that contained components indigenous to the richness of the land. "Our facial elixir blends Maracuja Oil and Cupuacu Butter with other skin-nourishing ingredients"
This powerful, precious skin care oil is cold-pressed from the maracuja fruit, naturally rich in brightening vitamin C and replenishing essential fatty acids to nourish, protect, and feed your skin. Harvested from the best in nature to restore balance and harmony, you can apply a few drops of this daily moisturizing face oil to quench dry skin and seal in hydration, as the gentle multitasker helps calm excess sebum production on oily and acne-prone skin. You can also mix it with your foundation for enhanced moisture and anti-aging benefits with a dewy, radiant finish. The weightless, hypoallergenic formula helps visibly firm and soften without clogging pores, and works to provide an antioxidant barrier against environmental attack.
Ingredients Include:
Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Maracuja Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Theobroma Grandiflorum (Cupucacu) Butter, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Fragrance, Oleth-20, Rose Hip Oil, Ylang Ylang, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol.
The first offering, the Facial Elixir, is born of Africa's special connection to the beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro. Lovingly called "Brazil in a bottle," the Facial Elixir helps to recapture tthe vacation "glow" using Brazilian ingredients. "I'm very fortunate to be able to share my travel adventures and experiences which help to empower many women to reach their goals. I have taken note of the beauty secrets of women around the world that keep them looking vibrant and healthy. I strongly believe women desire and deserve quality products at accessible prices. With much pride I present my very first skin care treatment," states Africa Miranda. For more information and to purchase product visit
www.BeautyByAfricaMiranda.com
Beauty By Africa Miranda Video For Media Use:
http://r20.rs6.net/
Contact
MEDIA CONTACT:
The Garner Circle PR
***@thegarnercircle.com
