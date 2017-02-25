 
Rick Bayless Offers Seminar at Home Garden and Green Living Show, March 17-19, Asheville, N.C

 
 
download
download
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Rick Bayless' A Healthier Home is excited to participate as a sponsor and presenter of the 2017 WNC Home Garden and Green Living Show at the US Cellular Center.

"In the spring, I'm flooded with calls and questions about what it takes to make a "sick" home more healthy," says Bayless. "This is a great opportunity to speak with my community about home healthiness."

Bayless is one of more than 200 home, garden, and green living contractors and retailers offering solutions, products, and expertise to homeowners and community residents. Additionally, he will be a featured seminar presenter at the event: "Break the Mold: 7 Steps to Ensure Your Home Environment is Healthy" is free to event attendees.

Participants will learn to ensure a home environment is healthy as defined by National Environmental Health Association's guidelines. This presentation applies to old, new, historic or green homes that are year-round or seasonally occupied or housing children or aging adults.  The seminar will be offered twice, on Friday, March 17, 4-5 p.m., and Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m. – noon. The informational session will be followed by Q&A.

"Whether it's a mold issue or something else, spring in western North Carolina offers unique environmental challenges both inside and outside our homes," says Bayless.

A Healthier Home is WNC's leading environmental home examination provider. Learn more about ensuring a green and healthy home at http://www.ahealthierhomenc.com/. Details for the Home Garden and Green Living Show are at www.homegardenandgreenlivingshow.com.

Source:A Healthier Home
