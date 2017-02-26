Learn the story behind "EDGE - Entertainment Destination Gaming Emulator" and help us meet our goal

Contact

-- Imagine having a video game console capable of emulating games for video game consoles that are obsolete now but we enjoyed playing them in the past. EDGE is a retro gaming console that brings you back to a world where recharging health is a cheat code, you can have as many guns as you want, & achievements aren't just some numbers on a screen EDGE is the device designed to make retro gaming accessible to everyone.There's something about a big HD TV and digital surround sound that fills up a living room. Shooters, platformers, sports games, arcade classics, and experimental indie games just feel bigger on a TV screen. It's how most of us grew up gaming.EDGE video game emulator console is an exhaustive collection of video games from across platforms and generations, including various home consoles, handsets, and arcade devices. Enlisted classics include Super Mario, Pro Evolution Soccer series, Need for Speed series, Street Fighter, Final Fantasy series. All 10,000+ enlisted games are perfectly supported.What can I play?EDGE will ship with thousands of nostalgic retro games that are playable out of the box. Our Plug'n Play installer gives you the choice to download, configure and install additional emulators from public sources and repositories. This allows you to play thousands of additional ROM's that can be easily installed onto the system by using a Micro SD card or a USB Hard Disk Drive. The following gaming systems are supported:- Arcade Machines (Capcom1/Capcom2/Capcom3 ; Final Burn Alpha ; International Games System ; Neo Geo)- Dreamcast- Famicom- Super Famicom- Game Boy Advance- Game Boy Color- Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator- Mega Drive- Nintendo 64- Nintendo DS- PlayStation- PlayStation Portable- WonderSwan ColorSpecifications:- Operating system Android Lollipop 5.1.1- Processor Rockchip® Quad-core Cortex-A9, up to 1.6GHz- GPU Rockchip® Quad-core Mali400 with up to 600MHz- 16 GB flash memory (internal storage)- Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band- Bluetooth- 3 USB-A 3.0- Gigabit ethernet- Micro-USB (OTG)- microSD card slot that supports up to 64 GB- HDMI output, up to 1080P via HDMI cable or wirelesslyDoes EDGE only work with wired controllers?EDGE is compatible with most Bluetooth gamepads, for example those used with the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.And there is more:By adding a wireless keyboard and mouse, your console becomes the perfect TV Box. Surf YouTube or watch your movies on your big screen while kicking back on your couch.Project Milestones- January & February 2017 - EDGE prototyping- March & April 2017 - Crowdfunding campaign- May 2017 - Purchase components- June 2017 - EDGE manufacturing- July 2017 - EDGE testing- August & September 2017 - Production and final assembly- October & November 2017 - Shipping and product delivery readiness dateRisks and challengesPutting games on TV is in our blood. One thing we have learned along the way is that it is never simple. We think we've found a great route with EDGE and have been fortunate enough to be able to use a lot of the underlying technology we have already developed to help get this project off the ground.We've worked with some great partners from leading chip manufacturers to R&D and hardware development houses in Asia to get to this point. We have faced some significant design challenges along the way, not least in terms of packing the technology within such a small form factor but also in terms overheating issues in earlier prototypes which we have now solved through our choice of processor.There is always a chance of problems in the delivery chain causing delays. If essential components used in the project become unavailable, we might be forced to make changes to the planned product to facilitate suitable replacement components, causing delays. One of our suppliers could go out of business or be unable to scale production volume up quickly enough if demand exceeds our estimates. Customs procedures and certification requirements may change and cause delays. With all unfinished projects, there is always a chance of patent or other legal claims by 3rd parties that need to be addressed and may cause delays or project cancellation.While these risks exist, we have put contingency plans in place where possible and we are confident we can deliver the project to spec and on time.Serougy LLC is an American limited liability company headquartered in Delaware, USA established in 2014, with the R&D and manufacturing located in Shenzhen, China.Based on the strong foundations of technical supports and industry supplying-chains, our product range has rapidly expanded including Game consoles/Game players, MP3/MP4 players, and Mobile phones series. We pride ourselves that we have been providing various products to all over the world.All our products have already passed CE, FCC, ROHS, and other international certifications which is necessary for international trading.Unparalleled service, competitive prices, and strict quality control keep our customers returning back and eager for more innovative products.Our main products are as follows:- Mobile Phone- Tablet PC- Game Console- MP3/MP4 Players- Voice Recorder- Digital Camera