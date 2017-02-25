 
Midnight Edition Nissan
Mathews
'What's New' Feature Added To Nissan Brand - Mathews Nissan

Mathews Nissan Continues Excel IN Customer Satisfaction & Price Compatibility!!! What's New Is All NEW 2017 Nissan Models With Unbelievable Technology!!! You're Gonna Love Our Prices.........................
 
 
Mr. Mathews
Mr. Mathews
 
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- *Welcome to "Nissan 2017 – What's New". This document will be updated regularly, creating the most up-to-date Nissan vehicle lineup news. Watch for updates on Nissan vehicles as they become available, and, as always, check in regularly for the latest news on Nissan sales, pricing, motorsports and other activities in the United States and around the world.*

Mathew Nissan has 0% APR for 72 MO. on 2017 Maxima - and Over $8000 Off MSRP on New 2017 Titan & Altima

This update on the 2017 Nissan product lineup focuses on maintaining momentum. After record U.S. sales of more than 1.5 million units for calendar year 2016 – an increase of 5.4 percent, making Nissan the fastest growing brand in the industry – Nissan powers into 2017 with a pair of major new model introductions and enhancements to many other key models.

The new year kicked off strong with the launch of the 2017 Rogue Sport at the North American International Auto Show. Arriving in dealer showrooms this spring, Rogue Sport shares many of the design, utility and technology attributes that have made Rogue Nissan's best-selling vehicle in the United States, but is slightly smaller, sportier and more affordable for younger, urban SUV buyers. As fitting of the Rogue Sport name, its fun-to-drive performance credentials are achieved by a combination of a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine, latest-generation Xtronic with Eco Mode switch and a 4-wheel independent suspension.

The Chicago Auto Show served up the world debut of the new King Cab body configuration. The new King Cab is marked by its available 6-person seating, wide-opening rear doors and available "rear seat delete" option that is ideal for commercial use with its flat floor and secure in-cab storage space. With the addition of the King Cab to the previously available Crew Cab and Single Cab, Nissan now covers nearly every segment in the personal and commercial full-size truck markets.

Also debuting in Chicago were six dramatic new Midnight Edition models. Designed to add visual excitement, the new Midnight Editions of Sentra, Altima, Maxima, Rogue, Murano and Pathfinder share unique content – including black wheels, black mirror caps and available special floor mats, with additional equipment added by model.

Along with the Midnight Edition package, the 2017.5 Murano adds a number of new features – including the addition of Apple CarPlayTM and expanded availability of Driver Attention Alert.

As always, full information on all these vehicles is available online at NissanNews.com. And stay tuned for additional updates as they become available.

Mathews Nissan is An Award Winning Dealership For Customer Service

https://www.MathewsNissan.com
Source:A3Makrketing.com
