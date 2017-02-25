 
News By Tag
* Prairie Grass Cafe
* Best Brunch
* Live Jazz Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Northbrook
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625


Liven up Saturday Brunch with Live Jazz Music and Delicious Food March 4 at Prairie Grass Cafe

 
 
Jim Batson PC: Cindy Kurman
Jim Batson PC: Cindy Kurman
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Prairie Grass Cafe
Best Brunch
Live Jazz Music

Industry:
Restaurants

Location:
Northbrook - Illinois - US

Subject:
Events

NORTHBROOK, Ill. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Jazz Brunch is back at Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)! Bassist Jim Batson and his crew will be playing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

Your Saturday morning brunch will be extra memorable with a delectable meal from Jim's son, Jared Batson, who will be joining Prairie Grass Cafe chefs and co-owners Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris in the kitchen. A prior employee of Prairie Grass Cafe, Jared is now the owner and chef of Nomad Food Company, who specialize in fare cooked in wood-fired ovens and, like Prairie Grass Cafe, are dedicated to sourcing local and seasonal ingredients.

To celebrate his return, Jared created some delicious specials that will be served exclusively during this Saturday's jazz brunch. Indulge in his savory "Nomad Breakfast Bowl" with Mixed Grains, Roasted Celery Root, Shallot, Warm Cider Vinaigrette, Gin-Cured Gravlax Trout, Soft Boiled Egg and 'Popped' Wild Rice ($12). For those with a slightly sweeter tooth, try Jared's Caramelized Apple Sourdough Pancake with local apples, crumbled bacon, Ellis Farms cider & smoked honey 'syrup' and topped with House Creme Fraiche and Maldon Sea Salt.

Wash your meal down with a refreshing Blood Orange Negroni, made with Northshore #6 Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth, fresh blood orange juice and garnished with a candied blood orange wheel ($11).

Among the many Prairie Grass Cafe favorites on the regular brunch menu are the Local Omelet, with farmer eggs, River Valley Ranch mushrooms, and Capriole Farm goat cheese ($11.50); Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with maple syrup and whipped butter ($12) or topped with raspberry sauce and Crème Anglaise ($17); and Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak with two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast ($27).


About Prairie Grass Cafe
Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433) supports Chicago's Green City Market and local sustainable farms, selecting the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. Prairie Grass Cafe currently serves lunch Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday through Sunday. Dinner is served Tuesday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Monday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prairie Grass Cafe also serves breakfast Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light fare is available in the bar Monday through Friday
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe news at newsline360.com/prairiegrasscafe and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe. 

About Jim Batson Duo
A regular on the Chicago jazz scene for more than 25 years, Batson has had the great fortune to work with some of the top pianists in Chicago area including Marshall Vente, Bobby Schiff, Mike Flack, Jose' Valdez, and many others. These collaborations will be showcased during Prairie Grass Cafe's Saturday Jazz Brunch.
End
Source:Prairie Grass Cafe
Email:***@kurman.com Email Verified
Tags:Prairie Grass Cafe, Best Brunch, Live Jazz Music
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Northbrook - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kurman Communications, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share