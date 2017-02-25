Liven up Saturday Brunch with Live Jazz Music and Delicious Food March 4 at Prairie Grass Cafe

Jim Batson PC: Cindy Kurman

-- Jazz Brunch is back at Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)!Bassist Jim Batson and his crew will be playing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.Your Saturday morning brunch will be extra memorable with a delectable meal from Jim's son, Jared Batson, who will be joining Prairie Grass Cafe chefs and co-owners Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris in the kitchen. A prior employee of Prairie Grass Cafe, Jared is now the owner and chef of Nomad Food Company, who specialize in fare cooked in wood-fired ovens and, like Prairie Grass Cafe, are dedicated to sourcing local and seasonal ingredients.To celebrate his return, Jared created some delicious specials that will be served exclusively during this Saturday's jazz brunch. Indulge in his savory "Nomad Breakfast Bowl" with Mixed Grains, Roasted Celery Root, Shallot, Warm Cider Vinaigrette, Gin-Cured Gravlax Trout, Soft Boiled Egg and 'Popped' Wild Rice ($12). For those with a slightly sweeter tooth, try Jared's Caramelized Apple Sourdough Pancake with local apples, crumbled bacon, Ellis Farms cider & smoked honey 'syrup' and topped with House Creme Fraiche and Maldon Sea Salt.Wash your meal down with a refreshing Blood Orange Negroni, made with Northshore #6 Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth, fresh blood orange juice and garnished with a candied blood orange wheel ($11).Among the many Prairie Grass Cafe favorites on the regular brunch menu are the Local Omelet, with farmer eggs, River Valley Ranch mushrooms, and Capriole Farm goat cheese ($11.50); Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with maple syrup and whipped butter ($12) or topped with raspberry sauce and Crème Anglaise ($17); and Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak with two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast ($27).Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)supports Chicago's Green City Market and local sustainable farms, selecting the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. Prairie Grass Cafe currently serves lunch Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday through Sunday. Dinner is served Tuesday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Monday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prairie Grass Cafe also serves breakfast Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light fare is available in the bar Monday through Friday2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe news at newsline360.com/prairiegrasscafe and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe.A regular on the Chicago jazz scene for more than 25 years, Batson has had the great fortune to work with some of the top pianists in Chicago area including Marshall Vente, Bobby Schiff, Mike Flack, Jose' Valdez, and many others. These collaborations will be showcased during Prairie Grass Cafe's Saturday Jazz Brunch.