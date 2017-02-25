 
Half Full or Half Empty: Managing Water Conflicts and Encouraging Collaboration

Ventura law firm Ferguson Case Orr Paterson hosts free community event
 
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Thanks to recent rains, many are tempted to think the drought is over. Learn the opinions of three local water experts as they share their insight at Half Full or Half Empty: Managing Water Conflicts and Encouraging Collaboration, 5:30–7:30 p.m., April 13 at the Ventura County Museum Plaza Pavilion, 100 East Main Street, Ventura. Sponsored by Ventura-based law firm Ferguson Case Orr Paterson, this event is presented as part of FCOP's community series, Engage & Enlighten. The evening includes a panel discussion on the challenging water issues confronting Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Speakers include Josh Haggmark, City of Santa Barbara, Matthew Fienup of Cal Lutheran University and Susan Mulligan, Calleguas Municipal Water District. The evening will begin with a reception from 5:30-6 p.m. followed by the main program. Refreshments will be served. This event is free to the public, however reservations are required. For more information or to RSVP, contact cdickey@fcoplaw.com or call (805) 659-6800.

Contact
Mary DiCesare
Mayerson Marketing & Public Relations
***@mayersonmarketing.com
Source:Ferguson Case Orr Paterson
