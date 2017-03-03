News By Tag
Massachusetts Youth Musicians Featured on iTunes!
DeAngelis Studio of Music's Rock School and Youth Jam programs challenged their students to write an original song that would be released for all the world to hear.
DeAngelis Studio released their first compilation album back in Dec, 2010 "Rock School, Turn it Up!" and it led to one of their Rock School bands, Black Diamonds, earning a Guinness World Record for "The Youngest Professional Rock Band"
Students ranging in age from 10-19, worked together with their band mates and with the expert guidance from their teachers. They have successfully created another album of authentic, well-crafted rock songs. The young students are so excited about their accomplishments.
"I can't believe the songs we created are now on iTunes, CdBaby, Amazon and Spotify, so cool!" said Brittany H. Rock School student.
The album was released on February 26th at an event hosted by The DeAngelis Studio Music School. The album release event took place at The Whiskey Barrel, located downstairs from the music school, with much success and a packed house.
The event featured a listening session of the final mixed and mastered product, as well as live performances from other talented youth bands and a special guest appearance by Gerg, from Indie Scene Radio.
Some of the bands performing live included, Leather Sharks, Spur of the Moment, Deviant, Too Stubborn, Freestone, Black Diamonds, BunkerHill, Bundle Up!, The Blast, and Fear to Fall. To hear some of the songs these talented musicians performed at the event, visit DS Rocks Radio (https://soundcloud.com/
If learning to rock is one of your goals, call DeAngelis Studio and they'll get you started!
DeAngelis Studio in Haverhill, MA is a full-service music school with lessons in all instruments, band programs, recording and much more. More information on lessons and band programs at DeAngelis Studio, please call 978-374-5262 or visit www.dsrocks.com.
