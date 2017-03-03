News By Tag
RM Innovation Launches E-Commerce for Beverly Hills Fine Rugs, Rug Expo
RM Innovation launches E-commerce with pre-loaded products for the Rug and Home Furnishings Industry.
As of today, they have already partnered with many top retailers in the industry to create their E-commerce websites, including the recent site launches of The Rug Place, Rug Expo, Beverly Hills Fine Rug, and more.
"We're excited to see that these companies now have a competitive advantage against dot-com giants. It's getting increasingly more difficult for a retailer to hold on to market share when up against the big-box stores, so our goal here is to empower them to take back control with the best online tools in the industry," says Patrick Bain, SVP at RM Innovation.
RM E-commerce sites come packed with features, such as high-powered search and filter, drag-and-drop product comparison, and robust detail pages. But the real power of RM E-commerce is in its revolutionary product data technology, which enables retailers to launch their online stores pre-loaded with both their own unique items as well as thousands of products from the top vendors in the industry. Once the site is launched, RM Innovation manages all the vendor product data, streaming real-time updates right to a retailer's web store.
"The power of the data streaming in RM E-commerce is key. With access to their vendor catalogs, a retailer can expand online selection without the added cost of additional inventory. And since we take care of all the updates, retailers save the thousands of dollars and hours typically spent on product management,"
To learn more about RM E-commerce, please visit RMInno.com (http://portal.rminno.com/
About RM Innovation
RM Innovation is a software company located in Louisville, Kentucky. Founded by veterans in the Rug & Home furnishings industry, RM Innovation has a suite of solutions expertly crafted to empower retailers to succeed. Learn more about RM Innovation at RMInno.com
Jordan Davis
