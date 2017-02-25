 
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

 
 
hathaway-Summer-Reflections
hathaway-Summer-Reflections
 
DARIEN, Conn. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- This March, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present "Tranquil Landscapes" featuring the peaceful and uplifting nature acrylics of painter, Sharon Hathaway. Her exhibit runs March 1 – 31 at the Geary Gallery located at 576 Boston Post Road in Darien.

Midwest native Sharon Hathaway has been drawing since she was old enough to hold a pencil, and painting since she was 13 years old. She earned a BA in studio art and a minor in education in 1982 from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

She has lived in the Bay Shore, New Jersey area with her husband and two children since the spring of 2000, teaching art to children and adults, as well as exhibiting her art at galleries in the area.

Hathaway switched from oil painting to acrylic as a medium after becoming a mother. "Necessity is the mother of invention and becoming a mother is what necessitated my change from oils to acrylics. My studio is a small corner of my living room in my small house, and since children and oils don't mix, I developed a style of painting in acrylic that allows me to achieve the quality I want in my work. I'm continually amazed at its versatility, and I've had a great deal of success with acrylics. Even though I may go back to oils again for the occasional painting, I'm very happy painting in acrylics."

Hathaway's paintings celebrate unique, tranquil landscapes that invite the viewer into the painting. "I want you to feel the sand under your feet, smell the vegetation or the ocean air, and hear the birds, the waves, or the crunchof leaves," she says. "I want you to feel the same release of tension and uplift in spirit I feel when I'm taking a walk and enjoying nature."

Hathaway has earned multiple juried exhibits and awards, including:

2016 July, Annual Non-Member Juried Competition, Salmagundi Club, NY

2016 June, BoldBrush Painting Competition's FAV15

2016 February, BoldBrush Painting Competition's FAV15

2015 May, Annual Non-Member Juried Competition, Salmagundi Club, NY

2014 June, BoldBrush Painting Competition's Outstanding Acrylic by FAV Jury

2014 January, BoldBrush Painting Competition's FAV15

2013 April and July, BoldBrush Painting Competition's FAV15.

1996 Award of Excellence Northern Lights Juried Art Show, White Bear Lake, MN

1987, 1989, 1990, and 1994 Northern Lights Juried Art Shows, White Bear Lake, MN

Sharon Hathaway's exhibit runs March 1 - 31 and her paintings are available for acquisition. All are welcome and admission is free. To view Sharon Hathaway's work, visit our online gallery: https://www.gearygallery.com/?artists=sharon-hathaway

Geary Gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more information, call (203) 655-6633 or visit www.gearygallery.com.

Anne Geary
***@gearygallery.com
Source:
Email:***@gearygallery.com
Tags:Sharon Hathaway, Geary Gallery, Paintings
Industry:Arts
Location:Darien - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Click to Share