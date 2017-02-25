The Gibbonses Announce Release Of Community Driven Music Video Project

Keep On Banner_2

-- "What is something that you already bring to the world to make it a better place for everyone?"This is question that husband and wife duo, The Gibbonses (http://www.thegibbonses.com/), asked their community to answer in a bold way.As they began brainstorming the concept for their first original music video to "Keep On Keepin' On" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__DZHAiYP44), from their debut album AMONG THE RUBBLE (https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/among-the-rubble/id1126981506), they couldn't help but recognize how incredibly current the lyrics felt for a song that was written over two years prior. It became clear to them that this video needed to be much bigger than themselves and the 'feel good summer song' they originally thought they wrote."We can't deny the painful divisiveness that's littering our country right now." says Jackie Gibbons. "We all play a role in this historic time but figuring out exactly what that role is has been one of the most challenging, but necessary tasks for us personally."In hopes of creating an opportunity to empower those that believe in a world where all humans matter, by encouraging acts of kindness, inclusion, and positivity, they took to social media and their mailing list subscribers and asked them to submit messages that would become the foundation of the music video."We were terrified that no one would respond and the whole thing would be a big failure." Brandon admits. "On top of that, while we knew what the overall message needed to be, we had no idea how it would all come together. It was a complete trust fall into the arms of our community, which was a little nerve-wracking for a couple of DIY micromanagers like ourselves."The Gibbonses were shocked by the amount of submissions they received, many from total strangers who heard through the grapevine and wanted to get involved with their kids and students. "It was incredible to feel so supported. It just reinforced the deep desire and importance of trying to unite folks from all walks of life."While the process might have been out of the duo's comfort zone, it certainly paid off. This inspiring video is just what we all need right now. It is a heartwarming reminder that "We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will all perish together as fools."