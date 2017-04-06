 
Earned: Women in Business and Labor Exhibition opening at Boston City Hall

Starting on International Women's Day, this is an exhibition about the roles of women in business and labor and their sacrifices, challenges, leadership, and innovation. The theme coincides with the one from National Women's History Month.
 
 
BOSTON - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Unbound Visual Arts (UVA) (http://www.unboundvisualarts.org) and the Mayor's Office for Arts and Culture (https://www.boston.gov/departments/arts-and-culture) are pleased to be presenting  Earned: Women in Business and Labor in the Scollay Square Gallery on the 3rd floor of Boston City Hall featuring 15 women artists that are also members of Unbound Visual Arts.   This is an exhibition about the roles of women in business and labor and their sacrifices, challenges, leadership, and innovation.  The exhibition theme coincides with this year's theme for National Women's History Month. The exhibition starts on March 8th, International Women's Day, and the opening reception with live music and short artist talks will be on Thursday, March 16th, 2017 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm in the Gallery.  From the 4:00 - 5:00 pm in the Piemonte Room on the 5th Floor of Boston City Hall "Women in the Workforce: Views from Developing Countries" organized by Boston University's Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program (https://www.bu.edu/hhh/) is taking place.  The program will be a series of short presentations by Humphrey Fellows, professionals from countries undergoing development and/or political transition selected by the U.S. Department of State to spend a year in the U.S. preparing to address some of the most compelling development challenges of our time. In addition to the Humphrey Program, the exhibition is supported by theMayor's Office for Women's Advancement, (https://www.boston.gov/departments/womens-advancement) theBoston Women's Heritage Trail (http://bwht.org/), theWomen's, Gender, & Sexuality Studies Program (WGS) at Boston University (http://www.bu.edu/wgs/), andGender & International Development Initiatives of the Brandeis Women's Studies Research Center (GaIDI/WSRC). (https://www.brandeis.edu/wsrc/) The exhibition runs through April 6, 2017.

The exhibition is curated by John Quatrale and advisor Brenda Gael McSweeney, Ph.D.   The design for the exhibition is by Alexandra Kontsevaia Peterson and graphic design by Cait Stuff.   The artists include: Nancer Ballard, Nancy Hall Brooks, Tsun Ming Chmielinski, Linda Clave, Anita Helen Cohen, Jennifer Jean Costello, Lynda Goldberg, Sarah Iwany, Nhung Mackey, Aline Martini, Brenda Gael McSweeney, Diane Sheridan, Maria Termini, Andrea Zampitella, and Ellen Zellner.

The art represented in this exhibition provides insights into the roles that women have played in the workforce and their sacrifices, challenges, leadership, and innovations. Personal stories and reminiscences of the struggles and sacrifices that many women, past and present, have endured are also presented.  The 15 women artists in this exhibition have all thought about what it means to be a woman, an artist and a worker in today's economy. They are sharing their art today to help tell the story of gender equality in the workplace in the hope that more knowledge will lead to more progress in this economic field of business and labor.

The Scollay Square Gallery is located in Boston City Hall at Government Center, Boston and is open to the public Monday - Friday, 9:00 - 5:00 pm. Boston City Hall is accessible from the Boston City Hall Cambridge Street entrance adjacent to the MBTA Government Center Station for the Green and Blue Lines.  It is also accessible from the Congress St. entrance.

