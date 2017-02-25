 
Industry News





Cintel Launches ClarityTM LPR Software Platform and the Capture SeriesTM Line of LPR Cameras

 
PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA (February 27, 2017) Cintel is pleased to announce that it has launched its all new proprietary CLARITYTM LPR software solution along with its Capture SeriesTM LPR cameras.  CLARITYTM was developed by the Cintel team to deliver a robust, scalable, and cost affordable LPR solution that rigidly follows all CJIS applicable standards and best practices. The Capture SeriesTM line of LPR cameras continues to build on our established track record of industry leading performance in the LPR market. Cintel is committed to growing its presence in the domestic and international security markets and to delivering innovative solutions.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Alan Farash, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (855) 862-5468          Email: afarash@cintelusa.com

Or visit the Cintel website at: http://www.cintelusa.com

ABOUT CINTEL
Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Cintel is a premier technology applications provider of convergent intelligence and security solutions which include license plate recognition, video security, & surveillance solutions designed to be robust, scalable and cost affordable.

