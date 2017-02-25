News By Tag
Traveling to a New America - People Along the Way - Nevada City, Ca
"Traveling to a New America", the journey undertaken by author James Hilgendorf to towns and cities all across America to talk to people about their feelings about America, stopped recently in Nevada City, California. We met a young woman named Kimmy.
Kimmy, what's Nevada City like for you?
"Nevada City is like heaven on Earth. There's just so much movement, so much dance, so much play, this loving energy. People are so joyful and sweet, and the nature is so beautiful, it's amazing to just get lost in the woods. I live fifteen minutes from town. I live in the woods and I get to go into this beautiful town that has all this organic food, all these local artisans and local people creating and sharing and trading."
What's your take on America at this time?
"Personally my connection to America is my community. I feel pressure and stressed out thinking about the macro when I feel like the micro needs help and connection. It's where I'm at. I can't stress about what's happening out there, because my little bubble is what I can control. It's what I'm putting out into the world, and I'm working towards just sharing love and art and learning to grow food and medicine and really just being into the roots."
There's so much division in our country. What do you think about that?
"Honestly I feel like people are going to start standing up for what they believe in, because all of this shady stuff has been going on for years and years and years, and people are choosing to ignore it, but now you can't ignore it, it's very out in the open. There's hate and this gross shadow, this darkness just coming up, and I feel people are going to stop living that. A revolution is happening, and the best way is love. That's what I'm seeing. People are now holding on to each other. We're seeing each other, and like, Oh I'm actually valuing my one-on-one connection and my time with you. Really having moments like that. So I feel there's going to be a radical improvement. I think that it will get really intense, but I think that afterwards - like, when there is a forest fire, the strongest growth comes from that. That's what I'm seeing."
If you had a vision of a great America, what it look like?
"We would live in the trees and in the hills, and we would grow food for each other. The cities would be incorporating more nature, using less petroleum, moving to Tesla cars. I would like the focus on money to stop, because we can get what we need from each other without money, without this fake paper, without taking from the Earth so much. Living back in the Earth. An exchange of goods, an exchange of skills. Oh, you have this skill, you know how to make leather shoes, I want to know how to make leather shoes. I know how to do this or I make this, can we trade?"
Does that operate in a big city environment?
"I definitely think it's possible, but a radical shift would need to happen. Money can be a tool to share abundance with everyone, but I would like to see people recognizing it isn't all about money. Like what can I do, what can I do to improve the situation around me. I want to see more people doing that."
You seem to be talking about a spiritual revolution.
"Totally. Like people going back to the spirit. I'm sharing this beautiful medicine from the Earth, and sharing the love. It's all going back to the Earth to me, that's where I find the spirit. I think people need something, we need something, we need God's love. Everyone is searching for that and seeking it out and finding it in all these different ways which is amazing. And then just acceptance. I think people are starting to accept each other more. There's definitely the other side of that, where people are radically afraid, afraid to accept, and afraid to love. But it goes back to yourself. We're learning to love ourselves, learning to be comfortable with who we are in any moment. Just living in the flow."
What are your dreams?
"I dream of loving fully and authentically, and being present in every moment. And, for me, like my personal voice, the way I'm going to achieve that is through my creations, it's the loudest voice I have, and through my dance. I want to grow food, I want to eat a whole meal of things I grew."
James Hilgendorf is a filmmaker, speaker, poet, and the author of nine non-fiction books that are opening the way to a new vision of ourselves, a new dream of America, a new religion for the world. Currently, he is traveling to towns and cities all across America, giving talks and meeting and interviewing people, under the banner of "Traveling to a New America".
To arrange talks or readings, contact the author. To follow his journey, connect to his Facebook Page at http://www.facebook.com/
