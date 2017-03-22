Country(s)
GrooveCar Announces New Webinar on the Mobile Experience in Auto Buying
Learn how on-the-go members are utilizing mobile devices with the nation's leading auto buying resource
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- GrooveCar, the nation's leading auto buying resource for credit unions, announces a new webinar to address the mobile shopping habits of credit union members. The internet was the number one information source for vehicle research and buying in 2016, and 60 percent of website traffic can be traced to mobile users. How can credit unions take advantage of these trends? The answer is to create a mobile experience to cover all the purchasing touch points. The webinar, entitled, "The Mobile Experience in Auto Buying," will cover the purpose of creating a mobile experience, best practices and next-step strategies to implement what has been learned. "The webinar will stress the importance of the mobile Internet as its reach expands. Shopping for cars continues to evolve and member's tastes for how they receive that information from their credit union is also broadening,"
The Internet is exploding with car buying opportunities for consumers. Credit unions are positioned to service members and provide them with the specific and localized information they are looking for. Understanding how the mobile experience fits into the growth strategies for building auto loan portfolios, while serving members' needs, is one of the cornerstones of the webinar. "The time is right for credit unions to learn about how easy and affordable it is to provide an information resource to address not only car buying interests of members, but other services as well. Mobile is something that shouldn't be ignored and if expense is standing in the way, there are affordable options," Budzinski offers.
The webinar is scheduled for April 4th at 2 PM EST, and will focus on the role mobile devices play in the auto purchasing process. Smartphones have transformed the way members search the Internet, engage with the brands they trust and build revenue for those brands.
Learn what is driving commerce through this channel. As with previous webinars, GrooveCar is thrilled to provide a 30-minute learning forum to increase growth and member engagement. To learn sign up please visit www.groovecarinc.com or follow this link: https://zoom.us/
About GrooveCar:
Founded in 1999, GrooveCar provides automotive loan growth solutions to credit unions nationwide while providing their members, as well as the general public, with the most informative and user-friendly auto search engine. With its expansive dealership network surpassing five million vehicles, GrooveCar facilitates the entire car buying process, including shopping, researching, buying, leasing, and financing. Through the national auto-leasing program CU Xpress Lease, credit unions can take advantage of leasing opportunities in the new and pre-owned vehicle market. CU Xpress is the leading credit union lease program in the nation. Additional information on GrooveCar or CU Xpress Lease may be found at http://www.groovecarinc.com.
