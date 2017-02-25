Adam's Camp, Great-West Financial and Empower Retirement forge partnership

Support of "Hoops for Hope" charity basketball event to bolster programs serving those with special needs.

"Hoops for Hope" to benefit from Great-West Financial and Empower partnership

Jay Clark, Executive Director

Jay Clark, Executive Director

-- Adam's Camp and Great-West Financial and Empower Retirement announced today a partnership encompassing financial support, community engagement and volunteer involvement to support for Adam's Camp's programs serving children and young adults with special needs, starting with Adam's Camp's "Hoops for Hope" event on Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 PM at the Gold Crown Field House.The partnership includes the financial service company taking a lead sponsorship role in Adam's Camp's version of March Madness, "Hoops for Hope," featuring, entertainment, a cheerleading clinic and more on top of a fun hoops game starring local celebrities and Adam's Camp campers. This year's lineup includes former Denver Nugget greats Bill Hanzlik, Mike Evans, Walter Davis, Mark Randall, Ervin Johnson and Bill Ficke, media personalities Vic Lombardi, Aaron Matas, Mark Haas, comedian Sam Adams and, former MLB pitcher Mark Knudson. Denver Broncos mascot Miles, Colorado State mascot Cam the Ram and Colorado School of Mines mascot Marv the Miner will be there the cheer on the crowd.Great-West Financial and Empower Retirement will also work with Adam's Camp to provide employees opportunities to serve as invaluable volunteers for the numerous needs Adam's Camp has for events and programs over the year."We are obviously over the moon to have an organization we have long admired step up as a corporate partner," said Adam's Camp Executive Director Jay Clark. "With endless options before them, we are honored they chose to work with us. The bottom line is their support will make families stronger as it elevates what we can do to serve some awesome people with special needs.""Adam's Camp is committed to helping young people with special needs realize their full potential and lending support where it's most needed," said William S. Harmon, senior vice president for Empower. "We are proud to support those efforts and to help raise awareness of their mission."Recognizing that when a family has a child or young adult with special needs, the entire family has special needs, the mission of Adam's Camp is to realize the potentials and develop the strengths of children and young adults by bringing together individuals and families with professionals and volunteers to collaboratively provide customized, intensive therapy, family support, and recreation in a camp environment. To learn more about Adam's Camp visit www.adamscamp.org.Established nearly 125 years ago, Great-West Financial's offerings range from investments, life insurance, annuities and executive benefits products marketed under the Great-West Financial brand to retirement savings products and services provided by Empower Retirement, the nation's second-largest retirement plan record keeper by participants. The company manages a total of $469.5 billion in assets for more than 8.5 million retirement, insurance and annuity customers.