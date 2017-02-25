 
California Landmark Group Completes $30 Million R3 Apartment Complex in Marina Del Rey, CA

 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- California Landmark Group (CLG) and Cayton Capital have completed R3, a $30-million loft-style project with 67 coastal contemporary apartments and more than 5,000 square feet of creative office space, at 4091 Redwood Avenue in the Marina del Rey Arts District.

Approximately 35% of the units were leased within 30 days of opening.  CLG expects the remaining units to be rented by early summer.

A pioneer in the burgeoning Marina Arts District, which has evolved from an industrial zone to a "live/work oasis for the creative class," Los Angeles-based CLG has invested more than $200 million in the area since 2004, delivering approximately 500 rental units, according to CLG President Ken Kahan.

"Similar to our other projects in the Marina Arts District, R3 has been attracting creative professionals who work in the area and who desire contemporary housing in a neighborhood near the beach but have been priced out of Santa Monica, Venice, and Playa Vista," said Kahan.

Once home to auto repair and body shops, the Marina Arts District is now an enclave with contemporary apartments and state-of-the art creative commercial space, while still retaining its original industrial feel with edgy, urban designs.  The neighborhood is an easy walk to an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment options, located in both the Marina shopping district and the eclectic Abbot Kinney neighborhood.  It is also an easy commute by car or bicycle to Venice Beach, Santa Monica and Culver City.

R3 features a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 685 square feet to 1,655 square feet.  Interiors feature high ceilings with exposed ductwork, plush designer carpeting, GE stainless appliances, kitchen islands, reclaimed wood accents, walk-in closets, deep soaking tubs, and more. Amenities include a rooftop pool and lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a Zen yoga garden with complimentary Yoga Sessions by a Certified Instructor.

About California Landmark

California Landmark Group (http://www.californialandmark.com) is a Los Angeles-based real estate operating company that has acquired, repositioned and developed more than $750 million worth of luxury multifamily and Class A commercial real estate assets throughout California over the past three decades.

Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
Source:California Landmark Group
Click to Share