Mountain View Corporate Housing Leader Key Housing Connections Announces Featured Property
Key Housing, one of Mountain View's top-rated corporate apartment websites, announces its Featured Property for the month. Avalon Mountain View Apartments are located minutes from Downtown Mountain View, California.
"As a historic Santa Clara County city, Mountain View has evolved into a charming mix of old and new. Venture capital, Internet and other high tech companies have made significant investments in their facilities and into the community," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "By featuring Avalon Mountain View Apartment Homes, we are drawing attention to their top quality amenities and their fantastic location, a short distance to Downtown with its Castro Street restaurants, shopping, and theaters, and just minutes to the 101 or 280-freeways."
Tips on Finding Short Term Rentals in Mountain View:
Key Housing is a recognized expert in the short-term rental industry. And, unlike the large national chains is based in California. Not surprisingly, the company can provide many informative tips for seekers of corporate housing and short term rentals. Among the most important is to "start early," if possible, a few months in advance. Secondarily, because the rental rates are high in California, it is important to have a reasonable expectation of the cost of living. Finally, the company offers a unique service: an interested party can fill out a form on the website, and Key Housing will research a selection of available short-term units. It's like having your very own concierge to do the hard work of looking for that hard-to-find Mountain View apartment rental!
About Key Housing
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and corporate rentals in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Jose as well as smaller cities like San Mateo, Pasadena and Walnut Creek. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and furnished apartments in places like San Francisco, Redwood City, Santa Monica, Newport Beach and just about every city in California. Whether it's serviced apartments or a furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
