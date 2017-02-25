 
News By Tag
* Njevents
* Njarts
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bedminster
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625

The Center for Contemporary Art Celebrates Youth Art Month with Free Public Exhibits

 
 
Shannon L. Kerrigan, Branchburg, Grade 12, Somerville High School
Shannon L. Kerrigan, Branchburg, Grade 12, Somerville High School
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Njevents
Njarts
Education

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Bedminster - New Jersey - US

BEDMINSTER, N.J. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Each year for the past sixteen years, in recognition of Youth Art Month, The Center for Contemporary Art has presented exhibitions of Somerset County student work in partnership with Art Educators of New Jersey. Youth Art Month has an extensive history going back to 1961 and is supported by the National Art Education Association.

During this month in the state of NJ 21 counties will be celebrating and displaying student artwork. Here in Somerset County we will have over 20 art teachers who will be participating in Youth Art Month in two exhibitions. Six works of art from Somerset County have been selected for a state-wide exhibition which takes place at the Statehouse in Trenton where over 100 pieces of student work will be on view from every county in the State. The young artists selected from Somerset County are Beatrice Karl-Gruswitz (Basking Ridge) Grade 5 Liberty Corner School, Grace Tan (Basking Ridge) Grade 5 Mount Prospect School, Angela Qian (Princeton) Grade 6 Montgomery Lower Middle School, Elyse Madigan (Branchburg) Grade 7 Branchburg Central Middle School, Joshua Gonzalez (Bound Brook) Grade 11 Bound Brook High School and Shannon L. Kerrigan (Branchburg) Grade 12 Somerville High School.

Youth Art Month Exhibit Part I runs from March 6th through March 12th and presents students in grades K through 5. Part II features students in grades 6 through 12 and runs from March 14th through March 19th. Free public receptions will be held on Sunday, March 12th from 2 pm to 3:30 pm for Part I and Sunday, March 19th from 2 pm to 3:30 pm for Part II. Awards presentations during each reception will be held at 2:30 pm.

The exhibitions and receptions will take place at The Center for Contemporary Art, 2020 Burnt Mills Road, Bedminster.

Jpegs of student work are available.

About The Center for Contemporary Art

Founded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component.
The Center for Contemporary Art is committed to enabling all visitors to experience its classes and workshops, exhibitions and public programs. Visitors requiring an accommodation or service should contact The Center at least two weeks prior to the scheduled visit. The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at http://ccabedminster.org/.

Gallery Hours

Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday & Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Open evenings when classes are in session
Closed Sundays and major holidays

Media Contact

Leigh Zona, Communications & Development Manager

The Center for Contemporary Art

2020 Burnt Mills Road

Bedminster, NJ 07921

(908) 234-2345 ext. 104

lzona@ccabedminster.org

Contact
Leigh Zona
***@ccabedminster.org
End
Source:
Email:***@ccabedminster.org Email Verified
Tags:Njevents, Njarts, Education
Industry:Arts
Location:Bedminster - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Center for Contemporary Art PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share