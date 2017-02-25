News By Tag
The Center for Contemporary Art Celebrates Youth Art Month with Free Public Exhibits
During this month in the state of NJ 21 counties will be celebrating and displaying student artwork. Here in Somerset County we will have over 20 art teachers who will be participating in Youth Art Month in two exhibitions. Six works of art from Somerset County have been selected for a state-wide exhibition which takes place at the Statehouse in Trenton where over 100 pieces of student work will be on view from every county in the State. The young artists selected from Somerset County are Beatrice Karl-Gruswitz (Basking Ridge) Grade 5 Liberty Corner School, Grace Tan (Basking Ridge) Grade 5 Mount Prospect School, Angela Qian (Princeton) Grade 6 Montgomery Lower Middle School, Elyse Madigan (Branchburg)
Youth Art Month Exhibit Part I runs from March 6th through March 12th and presents students in grades K through 5. Part II features students in grades 6 through 12 and runs from March 14th through March 19th. Free public receptions will be held on Sunday, March 12th from 2 pm to 3:30 pm for Part I and Sunday, March 19th from 2 pm to 3:30 pm for Part II. Awards presentations during each reception will be held at 2:30 pm.
The exhibitions and receptions will take place at The Center for Contemporary Art, 2020 Burnt Mills Road, Bedminster.
Jpegs of student work are available.
About The Center for Contemporary Art
Founded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component.
The Center for Contemporary Art is committed to enabling all visitors to experience its classes and workshops, exhibitions and public programs. Visitors requiring an accommodation or service should contact The Center at least two weeks prior to the scheduled visit. The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at http://ccabedminster.org/
Gallery Hours
Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday & Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Open evenings when classes are in session
Closed Sundays and major holidays
Media Contact
Leigh Zona, Communications & Development Manager
The Center for Contemporary Art
2020 Burnt Mills Road
Bedminster, NJ 07921
(908) 234-2345 ext. 104
lzona@ccabedminster.org
Contact
Leigh Zona
***@ccabedminster.org
