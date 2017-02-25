News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Aureus Group Parent Company, C&A Industries, Named to Best Places to Work in Omaha
For the seventh time, the parent company of staffing and recruitment agency Aureus Group - C&A Industries, Inc. - has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Omaha.
The annual Best Places to Work in Omaha initiative, sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and Baird Holm, recognizes a select number of companies annually based on the results of surveys taken by the employees of participating organizations. Surveys measure employee engagement, satisfaction, morale, opportunities for professional growth, and workplace culture.
"C&A is proud to be honored among a group of highly respected organizations,"
Industry-leading training and professional development programs; its award-winning health and wellness program; and a companywide commitment to community involvement and philanthropy are, according to Thompson, key factors in maintaining C&A's high levels of employee engagement and morale. He adds that year-round employee recognition programs and a focus on communication and idea sharing are also embraced by employees.
"We are continually looking for ways to become an even better organization tomorrow than we are today and our employees play a significant role in this effort," said Thompson. "They are at the heart of our positive and dynamic workplace, demonstrated through their commitment to excellence, spirit of teamwork and generosity, and by living our mission and values. We are fortunate to have the finest group of employees in Omaha and in our industry."
C&A will be recognized along with other Best Places to Work in Omaha recipients during a luncheon in May 2017.
Aureus Group, headquartered in Omaha specializes in staffing within the areas of accounting and finance, information technology and information systems, and healthcare leadership, along with executive level search. Visit https://www.aureusgroup.com for details.
ABOUT AUREUS GROUP
Aureus Group is a leader in staffing and recruiting, offering a full range of hiring options for organizations ranging from small and mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies. Aureus Group specializes in the areas of accounting and finance, information systems and information technology, and executive search. Staffing solutions include direct hire, Match Hire®, contract/project staffing, and interim executive. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Aureus Group has regional offices located in Kansas City, Missouri and Des Moines, Iowa. Aureus Group is an affiliate of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management solutions for more than 45 years.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse