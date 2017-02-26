Maantic Inc. joins Pegasystems as Registered Business Partner

Maantic Inc. joins Pegasystems Registered Business Partner Program to Bring Customers Enhanced Business Process Optimization and CRM Practices

Maantic

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Pega

* Bpm

* Coe Industry:

* Computers Location:

* US Subject:

* Partnerships

Contact

Maantic

***@maantic.com Maantic

End

-- Maantic Inc., a global strategy and leading system integration firm specializing in implementing rules-driven, process oriented applications to ensure repeatable success, today announced a partnership with Pegasystems Inc., the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises. As a Pegasystems Registered Business Partner, Maantic can now provide Pega software expertise and implementation services to a wide range of regional and vertical clients.Maantic will provide expertise on key capabilities provided in Pega software to help clients deliver an omni-channel experience across multiple channels such as email, chat, mobile, social, and web. Additional Pega capabilities provide real-time decisioning to empower clients with intelligent recommendations during live customer interactions and enable clients to manage retention, rewards, and cross-sell programs. In addition to Maantic's recent nearshore development center in Tampa to assist clients with Pega support and maintenance, Maantic will build Pega Centers of Excellence (COEs) for corporate market clients and design enablement programs to ensure on time, on budget delivery of quality solutions.Harry Iyer, CEO and founder of Maantic Inc., says, "Partnering with Pegasystems will further strengthen our innovative Pega-based technology solutions and offerings to guide our mid-market and enterprise clients on their journey to go digital. Maantic will be working closely with Pega to increase its footprint on the West Coast as well."Pega develops customer engagement applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations. Its applications streamline critical business operations, connect enterprises to their customers seamlessly in real-time across channels, and adapt to meet rapidly changing requirements. Pega's cloud-architected applications are built on its unified PegaPlatform, which uses visual tools to easily extend and change applications to meet clients' strategic business needs. Pega clients report that Pega gives them the fastest time to value, extremely rapid deployment, efficient re-use, and global scale."As customer demands change, partners like Maantic help us broaden our reach and empower more organizations to provide better customer engagement and business operations,"said Ken Nicolson, VP, global alliances, Pegasystems. "As Pega continues to grow, we believe Maantic is an excellent addition to our Registered Business Partner program as we work toward our collective goal of optimizing customer engagement journeys for more businesses."Elliott Davis, Principal Architect at Maantic, says, "People light up when they see the brilliance at the core of Pega software: that a diagram of an application can be the application, and that implementation can be as clear as business requirements. Becoming a Pega partner is a recognition of years of work and dedication on the part of the Maantic team. From the start, we set out to do things a bit different and to emphasize innovation and design over simply providing bodies and billing hours. Customers are looking for a partner who can challenge them to express their ideas in the form of technology."With global clients and worldwide operations, Maantic Inc. is a leading boutique systems integration company and consulting firm that specializes in the implementation of business applications, including BPM, CRM ERP, EAI, and BI. The company provides a full range of IT services customized to meet each client's specific needs and business objectives. Maantic consultants work collaboratively to share their extensive industry experience and superior technical expertise with clients in industries ranging from high technology, healthcare, biotechnology & pharmaceuticals, financial services, manufacturing, and communications & media. Maantic is dedicated to the cost-effective delivery of integrated IT solutions that achieve outstanding business success.