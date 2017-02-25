News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wildwood MO Names Jacquin New Economic Development Manager
Julian Jacquin will help Wildwood build its base of businesses, while maintaining the area's high quality of St. Louis County living
Jacquin brings nine years of economic development experience to Wildwood. He previously served as a Senior Project Manager with Economic Development Resources in St. Louis where he worked with over 30 municipal governments. A St. Louis native, Jacquin is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for Wildwood's vision for well-planned growth and natural preservation.
Wildwood Mayor James R. Bowlin said Jacquin's hiring is part of a continued focus by Wildwood on economic development. "We began in 1995 with a vision for a unique community that values our immense natural beauty and governs our quality living. By investing in an experienced Economic Development Manager we can better align our many opportunities to ensure our founding vision is carried forward and create more opportunities for our residents and businesses."
"I really want to make a difference for Wildwood and be the voice for economic development within City Hall," said Jacquin. "Wildwood is like no other place in the greater St. Louis region for physical landscapes and quality living, and we have this wonderful urban-like town center with plenty of room for development. I am looking to forward to helping our businesses enjoy more success."
Jacquin said his priorities include learning the needs and desires of Wildwood residents and balancing them with the city's many economic development opportunities, establishing a partnership with business owners to create a shared destiny for Wildwood and identifying short-term opportunities to fill Wildwood's town center.
ABOUT WILDWOOD –Wildwood is one of the largest cities in St. Louis County and Missouri, in both population and land mass. It is the third largest municipality in Missouri geographically, and is known as a premier destination in St. Louis County for planned land-use development. Wildwood government is principally composed of the Mayor and a 16-member City Council. Learn all the benefits of Wildwood at http://cityofwildwood.com.
Contact
Ryan Thomas
***@cityofwildwood.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse