News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Celebrity Staff Parent Company, C&A Industries, Named to Best Places to Work in Omaha
For the seventh time in nine years, the parent company of Celebrity Staff - C&A Industries, Inc. - has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Omaha.
The annual Best Places to Work in Omaha initiative, sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and Baird Holm, recognizes a select number of companies annually based on the results of surveys taken by the employees of participating organizations. Surveys measure employee engagement, satisfaction, morale, opportunities for professional growth, and workplace culture.
"C&A is proud to be honored among a group of highly respected organizations,"
Industry-leading training and professional development programs; its award-winning health and wellness program; and a companywide commitment to community involvement and philanthropy are, according to Thompson, key factors in maintaining C&A's high levels of employee engagement and morale. He adds that year-round employee recognition programs and a focus on communication and idea sharing are also embraced by employees.
"We are continually looking for ways to become an even better organization tomorrow than we are today and our employees play a significant role in this effort," said Thompson. "They are at the heart of our positive and dynamic workplace, demonstrated through their commitment to excellence, spirit of teamwork and generosity, and by living our mission and values. We are fortunate to have the finest group of employees in Omaha and in our industry."
C&A will be recognized along with other Best Places to Work in Omaha recipients during a luncheon in May 2017.
Celebrity Staff, headquartered in Omaha, specializes in staffing within the administrative, management, and legal fields. Visit https://www.celebritystaff.com for details.
ABOUT CELEBRITY STAFF:
Celebrity Staff is a leader in staffing and recruiting, offering a full range of hiring options for organizations ranging from small and mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies. Celebrity Staff specializes in the administrative, management, and legal fields. Staffing solutions include direct hire, Match Hire®, and contract/supplemental staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Celebrity Staff has regional offices located in Lincoln, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa. Celebrity Staff is an affiliate of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management solutions for more than 45 years.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 03, 2017