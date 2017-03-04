Country(s)
The Great Dictator: SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York - Spotlight Retrospective
FIRST Spotlight Retrospective of SRFilmFestival NY - Charlie Chaplin's iconic 1940 The Great Dictator, co-presented by The Thesis Group
This Classic features amongst 46 titles from 23 countries in this year's Fourth Edition of SR Film Festival New York
Preceded by the panel: Artists in Resistance, at 8 pm
WHERE: Cinépolis Chelsea, 260 West 23rd Street, NYC
WHEN: Wednesday, March 15 at 8.50pm
PANELISTS:
Napoleon Da Legend is a Paris-born, East African and Washington DC-raised, Brooklyn-based lyricist who evokes the bleak reality of the world today without losing hope for tomorrow.
Kim Fraczek is the Director of New York-based Sane Energy Project, a grassroots group focusing on shutting down fracked-gas. Co-founder of the People's Puppets of Occupy Wall St.
Raz Mesinai's productions (as Badawi, Ghost Producer, Sub Dub, Ladyman, Psy Co) have continuously surprised and inspired artists from around the world of various fields and disciplines.
Andrew Short is a writer, actor, artist and activist based in New York City. He focuses his art on the cultural climate of media-induced fear, paranoia, and America's obsession with a glorified past.
Andrew Tider is an artist and creative director who produces culturally relevant projects to generate attention and action for NGOs and brands.
Moderated by
A French native, Lucie Tripon has been with SR Film Fest from the beginning. She is a performance artist, writer, filmmaker and has worked with refugees. She produced a short film called the Pink Dolphin that made it to the Cannes Short Film Corner and other festivals. She is currently working on a play and film project and writing a screenplay on the disenchanted French youth.
SR Socially Relevant Film Festival New York
SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York shines the spotlight on filmmakers who tell compelling, socially relevant(™), human interest stories across a broad range of social issues. During its first three years, the festival showcased 157 films from 33 countries. The 4th edition will take place March 13-19, 2017 at Cinépolis Chelsea, The School of Visual Arts MFA Social Documentary and the Tenri Cultural Institute.
The 2017 edition features an AR/VR and 360 gear expo and film exhibit, panels on Women, Immigration, VR/AR and 360 films. A low budget film production workshop is offered by SAG-AFTRA, a filming in New York workshop is offered by the New York Governor's office for film and Industry. Panels take place at SVA - MFA Social Documentary Film Campus. For more info www.ratedsrfilms.org
The Official Trailer of SRFF 2017
Tickets: www.srff2017.eventbrite.com
Contact: Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi (929) 228 7663 clairespanish@
