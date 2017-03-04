 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
4321
February 2017
282726

The Great Dictator: SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York​ - Spotlight Retrospective

FIRST Spotlight Retrospective of SRFilmFestival NY - Charlie Chaplin's iconic 1940 The Great Dictator, co-presented by The Thesis Group

This Classic features amongst 46 titles from 23 countries in this year's Fourth Edition of SR Film Festival New York
 
1 2 3 4 5
Charlie Chaplin: The Great Dictator
Charlie Chaplin: The Great Dictator
NEW YORK - March 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Great Dictator directed by Charlie Chaplin, is the 1940 masterpiece that follows a Jewish barber who returns to his neighborhood after a prolonged convalescence from injuries suffered in the First World War. Unaware of the rise of Hynkel during his absence - and of his own uncanny resemblance to the dictator - this most humane incarnation of The Tramp embarks on an accidental campaign of resistance. Chaplin's sublime storytelling gift and his faith in the vitality of civilization are on full display in this prophetic satire of the vanities of the power-mad.

Trailer:http://dai.ly/x5ac9zo

Preceded by the panel: Artists in Resistance, at 8 pm

WHERE:  Cinépolis Chelsea, 260 West 23rd Street, NYC
WHEN: Wednesday, March 15 at 8.50pm

PANELISTS:

Napoleon Da Legend is a Paris-born, East African and Washington DC-raised, Brooklyn-based lyricist who evokes the bleak reality of the world today without losing hope for tomorrow.

Kim Fraczek is the Director of New York-based Sane Energy Project, a grassroots group focusing on shutting down fracked-gas. Co-founder of the People's Puppets of Occupy Wall St.

Raz Mesinai's productions (as Badawi, Ghost Producer, Sub Dub, Ladyman, Psy Co) have continuously surprised and inspired artists from around the world of various fields and disciplines.

Andrew Short is a writer, actor, artist and activist based in New York City. He focuses his art on the cultural climate of media-induced fear, paranoia, and America's obsession with a glorified past.

Andrew Tider is an artist and creative director who produces culturally relevant projects to generate attention and action for NGOs and brands.

Moderated by

A French native, Lucie Tripon has been with SR Film Fest from the beginning. She is a performance artist, writer, filmmaker and has worked with refugees. She produced a short film called the Pink Dolphin that made it to the Cannes Short Film Corner and other festivals. She is currently working on a play and film project and writing a screenplay on the disenchanted French youth.

SR Socially Relevant Film Festival New York

SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York shines the spotlight on filmmakers who tell compelling, socially relevant(™), human interest stories across a broad range of social issues. During its first three years, the festival showcased 157 films from 33 countries. The 4th edition will take place March 13-19, 2017 at Cinépolis Chelsea, The School of Visual Arts MFA Social Documentary and the Tenri Cultural Institute.

The 2017 edition features an AR/VR and 360 gear expo and film exhibit, panels on Women, Immigration, VR/AR and 360 films. A low budget film production workshop is offered by SAG-AFTRA, a filming in New York workshop is offered by the New York Governor's office for film and Industry. Panels take place at SVA - MFA Social Documentary Film Campus. For more info www.ratedsrfilms.org

The Official Trailer of SRFF 2017


Tickets: www.srff2017.eventbrite.com

Contact: Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi  (929) 228 7663 clairespanish@hotmail.com

End
Source:SR Socially Relevant Film Festival New York
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Chaplin, Dictator, Film, Filmfestival, Festival, Movies, Charlie Chaplin, Socially relevant
Industry:Entertainment, Security, Society
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 04, 2017
SR Socially Relevant Film Festival NY PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share