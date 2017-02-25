 
Octapharma Plasma Building Sells for $3 Million

 
DALLAS - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The 14,000-square-foot Octapharma Plasma building, located at 2320 Stemmons Trails in Dallas, Texas, was purchased for $3 million.

Principal Allen C. Buchanan and Associate Joshua K. Harper, who are with the Orange, California office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owed commercial real estate firm in North America, represented the buyer, Double Run, LP, an investment company based in La Habra Heights, California. The seller was represented by Mark Mordecai and Brandon Crow of EDGE Commercial Real Estate.

"The purchase was the final leg of a multiple transaction, multiple site exchange. The buyer sold a manufacturing building in Santa Fe Springs, California and deferred their gain through a 1031 Tax Deferred Exchange," according to Buchanan. The Octapharma Plasma property is a healthcare facility that is fully occupied by a secure single tenant on a net lease.

-##-

About Lee & Associates

Lee & Associates - Orange has a team of 50 agents and brokers that have provided expert commercial real estate services in and around Orange County, since 1983. Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with 52 locations across the U.S. and more than 800 brokers nationwide, providing a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional and national level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.leeorange.com/ or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/LeeAssociates; LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/lee&associates-orange, and Twitter @LeeAssocOrange
Source:Lee & Associates Orange
Email:***@lee-associates.com Email Verified
Phone:17146479100
Tags:Commercial Real Estate, #leeassocorange, Cre
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
