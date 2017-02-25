News By Tag
Active Ventilation Products, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years in Business
Roof ventilation company successfully runs manufacturing business for over 20 years
The company is led by the original founders, brothers Martin and Ethan Kolt, and has maintained its privately-held ownership throughout its history. This has allowed the company to control many key strategic decisions. "Being able to manage the entire process in-house from product design to production has been a cornerstone of our success over the past 20 years," says AVP's founder, Martin Kolt. "We have over 200 metal working machines, a full spinning department, a tool and die department, as well as our own powder coating here in our 63,000 sq. foot factory based in Newburgh, New York. We are proud to be among the few companies who still manufacture and assembled products in America" says Kolt who remembers starting out with only a handful of employees. AVP now employs over 40 workers full-time.
AVP began operations in February 1997 when Kolt released the Aura Ventilator™, the industry's first passive (no moving parts) roof exhaust vent. The Aura Vent, which is a patented design by Stanley Kolt (Martin and Ethan's father), provides customers a durable, no maintenance, rust-free aluminum vent engineered to surpass the traditional galvanized turbine vents prone to rust and damage. The Aura Vent's patented louver design creates the Venturi Effect, which is accomplished when wind passes through the louvers, causing the air to spin (not the vent), thus creating suction of excess heat and moisture from the roof.
The early success of AVP's flagship product, the Aura Vent, indicated a growing demand for quality made roof exhaust vents that require little to no maintenance. "Our company is highly focused on innovation – we are able to launch and refined product lines with our in-house team very easily which helps us maintain a competitive edge within the market," AVP's portfolio has expanded to include the Aura Solar Fan, Aura Fan, Pop vent, Round Back, Keepa, Universal, Soffit, PVC Vent Caps, Vent Pipe Rain Caps, Breather Vents, Curb Mount Flange accessories, and Roof Curbs.
As an ongoing commitment to quality, AVP is in the process of certifying with the Underwriter Laboratories (UL). "Being UL certified will guarantee our product specifications will not vary. We want prospective and existing clients to have an even stronger sense of confidence in our products in the years to come," states Kolt. AVP provides architects, contractors, distributors and homeowners with economical ways to properly ventilate both commercial buildings and residential homes. For more information, please visit Active Ventilation's website at https://roofvents.com or call 800-roofvents (800-766-3836)
ABOUT: Active Ventilation Products, Inc. (AVP), originally founded in 1997, is a designer and manufacturer of roof exhaust and intake vents, solar attic fans, roof exhaust fans, vent pipe rain caps, pvc vent caps, roof curbs and curb mount accessories. Based in Newburgh, New York, AVP manufactures and assembles all products in their 63,000 sq. ft. factory. The company sells domestically as well as internationally to architects, contractors, distributors, homeowners and online suppliers (homedepot.com, walmart.com, ebay.com, amazon.com). For more information, please visit roofvents.com or call 800-roofvents (800-766-3836)
Contact
Martin Kolt
President & Founder - AVP
800-766-3836
***@roofvents.com
