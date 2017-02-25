News By Tag
Writers Plan Masterminds Panel Discussion and One-on-One Consultions for Writers Ready to Publish
Don't miss this opportunity to get all the information you need to get your manuscript ready to be seen by a publisher.
"We're very pleased that a number of writers who have gone through our Developing Authors Program are now ready to have their manuscripts published," says Bess. "At this session I will meet with each of those authors to discuss their work, give them information on what still needs to be done, and tell them how to start contacting publishers."
The group's Developing Authors Program is a series of classes designed to teach writing skills, plot development, how to create strong characters, and how to write for a specific audience. A different aspect of writing is covered at each meeting. Participants should bring their own writing materials or electronic devices and come prepare for lively discussion and writing exercises. The sessions are very popular; please arrive early for best seating.
For more information on this meeting and other WRC activities or to become a member, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.
About the Writers Resource Center
The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author of two books; a member of the National Association of Professional Women; and recipient of a California state honors award, among other commendations. The group offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services for indie authors and publishers.
