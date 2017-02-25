Stan Lee Headlines Big Apple Con 2017

MIKE CARBONARO's BIG APPLE CON, New York City's longest-running Comic Book Convention, returns to PENN PLAZA PAVILION (401 7th Ave @ 33rd Street -opposite Madison Square Garden) on SATURDAY, MARCH 11th, from 10am-7pm and SUNDAY MARCH 12th 10am-5pm,

-- This amazing explosion of Comic Books, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror, & Cosplay will bring together top comic book creators, media celebrities, retailers, panel discussions, multiple costume contests & more in two incredible days! There will be hundreds of tables of comics, toys, posters, videos, original art, t-shirts & other collectibles, with everything from the world's rarest comics as well as the newest and coolest books for sale!BIG APPLE CON is thrilled to announce the triumphant return to NYC of Comic Book Legend STAN LEE!Stan is the most famous comic book creator in the known universe; a title well earned for his many contributions to pop culture.Along with his top artists including Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and Don Heck, Stan "The Man" co-created many modern myths as Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics such as: Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, Dr. Strange, Hulk, the X-Men, Black Panther, the Inhumans, Thor, Iron Man, the Avengers, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Widow, Hawkeye, S.H.I.E.L.D., and the Silver Surfer!Stan is joined in our star-studded ARTIST ALLEY by many top creators of comic books and related cool media including:JIM STERANKO (Captain America; Saturday only)ROY THOMAS (Star Wars; Saturday only)HOWARD CHAYKIN (Star Wars)RAMONA FRADON (Aquaman)BILLY TUCCI (Shi)AARON LOPRESTI (Ms. Marvel)NANCY SILBERKLEIT (Co-CEO of Archie Comics)BASIL GOGOS (Warren Magazines; Sunday Only)BOB CAMP (Ren & Stimpy)MARK TEXEIRA (Black Panther)REILLY BROWN (Deadpool)ARTHUR SUYDAM (Walking Dead)MICHAEL GOLDEN (Dr. Strange)RENEE WITTERSTAETTER (Guardians of the Galaxy)RICH BUCKLER (Deathlok)MIKE McKONE (Avengers)SOO LEE (Strange Attractors)JIM SIMON (ShieldMaster)GUY DORIAN (New Warriors)J. DAVID SPURLOCK (Vanguard)KRISTEN GUDSNUK (Henchgirl,)BRIAN KONG (Cryptozoic Entertainment)BIG APPLE CON and HIPPY COMIX also present UNDERGROUND ALLEY, featuring cutting edge creators of Indy/Alternative Comix:FRANK "Foolbert Sturgeon" STACK (Adventures of Jesus)MARK BODE (Cobalt 60)MIKE DIANA (Boiled Angel)FLY-O (Punk Magazine)JOHN ORLANDO (Humans)CHELLE MAYER (Peacefulshades)DAN FOGEL (Underground Price & Grading Guide).Our Media Guest list this year is our finest ever, bringing you a star-studded­experience unique to BIG APPLE CON!THE PUNISHER himself JON BERNTHAL (Sunday only) from Game of Thrones and the upcoming Defenders, alongside his Daredevil co-stars ELDEN HENSON, PETER SHINKODA, and GEOFFREY CANTOR.We have SPENCER WILDING, Darth Vader from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.BARBARA EDEN (I Dream of Jeannie)JASON DAVID FRANK (Power Rangers, Ninjak)KRISTANNA LOKEN (T3)JACKSON BOSTWICK (Captain Marvel on Shazam!)KATHY GARVER (Family Affair, Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends)THE AMAZING KRESKINNEIL KAPLAN (Transformers, Voltron)JOHNNY BRENNAN (Jerky Boys, Family Guy)ROBB DEMAREST (Ghost Hunters International)RYAN BUELL (Paranormal State)Special Effects and Prop Master ROY WOOLEY (Zombieland, Hunger Games),TAIMAK (The Last Dragon)ROBERT BRUCE (Comic Book Men), and from The Warriors DAVID HARRIS and TERRY MICHOS.Join us for a special screening on Sunday of Michael Valentine's COMIX: BEYOND THE COMIC BOOK PAGES, an exciting new feature film documentary about the world of comic books told through the thoughts and images of the creators, artists, writers, collectors, store owners, independent publishers, and especially the passionate fans who have made it the phenomenon that it is today!BIG APPLE CON will once again bring the most amazing Cosplayers and costumers together for a fast-paced, exciting weekend of creative excellence! This year will be our largest ever, with multiple contests across different genres, professional judges, and over $15,000 in incredible prizes awarded! Our Super Sponsors include: Mood Designer Fabrics, Squishable, Five and Diamond SF, Bernina, Cosplay by McCall's, Rickey's NYC, and Prop Store. Come as any character in Comic Books, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror, Cartoons, Anime/Manga, Video Games, or make up your own! You can also participate in special themed groupDATE: Saturday, March 11th ~ 10am -7pm & Sunday, March 12th ~ 10am -5pm 2017PLACE: Penn Plaza Pavilion ~ 401 7th Ave. @ 33rd St. NYCTICKETS: Adults: $30 Saturday, $25 Sunday, both days $50. Children: $10 per day (ages 6-12, 5 and under free!). Please check our website frequently for the latest information on our special VIP and Early Admission Packages!TICKET PURCHASE & INFORMATION:Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/bigappleconvention/https://www.facebook.com/bigapplecc/Twitter:https://twitter.com/ConBigApplehttps://twitter.com/bigapplecInstagram:https://www.instagram.com/bigapplecomiccon/